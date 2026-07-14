- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
50
Profit Trades:
49 (98.00%)
Loss Trades:
1 (2.00%)
Best trade:
28.11 USD
Worst trade:
-9.27 USD
Gross Profit:
280.05 USD (280 039 pips)
Gross Loss:
-9.27 USD (9 271 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
42 (209.75 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
209.75 USD (42)
Sharpe Ratio:
1.17
Trading activity:
22.20%
Max deposit load:
18.25%
Latest trade:
4 days ago
Trades per week:
5
Avg holding time:
3 hours
Recovery Factor:
29.21
Long Trades:
50 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
30.21
Expected Payoff:
5.42 USD
Average Profit:
5.72 USD
Average Loss:
-9.27 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-9.27 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-9.27 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
122.95%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
9.27 USD (3.20%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
3.20% (9.27 USD)
By Equity:
18.25% (52.89 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|271
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|271K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +28.11 USD
Worst trade: -9 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 42
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +209.75 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -9.27 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Pepperstone-Edge02
|0.00 × 17
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|0.00 × 2
|
GoMarkets-Real 10
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live17
|0.00 × 16
|
Axi-US09-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
LiteFinanceVC-Live-04
|0.00 × 2
|
Axi-US16-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
LiteFinanceVC-Live-03
|0.00 × 1
|
ExnessKE-Real20
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real24
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge11
|0.00 × 1
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live19
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|0.00 × 1
|
Alpari-Standard1
|0.00 × 1
|
XMTrading-Real 45
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 3
|0.00 × 1
|
ForexTime-Standard
|0.00 × 3
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Standard
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live04
|0.00 × 2
|
Pepperstone-Edge05
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live07
|0.00 × 7
|
Pepperstone-01
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge03
|0.00 × 1
This account specializes in gold trading.
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
342%
0
0
USD
USD
251
USD
USD
7
0%
50
98%
22%
30.21
5.42
USD
USD
18%
1:200