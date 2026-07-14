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Nguyen Van Loi

Trade Gold

Nguyen Van Loi
Nguyen Van Loi

Nguyen Van Loi

0 reviews
Reliability
7 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 342%
Exness-Real
1:200
How to subscribe?
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  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
50
Profit Trades:
49 (98.00%)
Loss Trades:
1 (2.00%)
Best trade:
28.11 USD
Worst trade:
-9.27 USD
Gross Profit:
280.05 USD (280 039 pips)
Gross Loss:
-9.27 USD (9 271 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
42 (209.75 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
209.75 USD (42)
Sharpe Ratio:
1.17
Trading activity:
22.20%
Max deposit load:
18.25%
Latest trade:
4 days ago
Trades per week:
5
Avg holding time:
3 hours
Recovery Factor:
29.21
Long Trades:
50 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
30.21
Expected Payoff:
5.42 USD
Average Profit:
5.72 USD
Average Loss:
-9.27 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-9.27 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-9.27 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
122.95%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
9.27 USD (3.20%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
3.20% (9.27 USD)
By Equity:
18.25% (52.89 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 271
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 271K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +28.11 USD
Worst trade: -9 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 42
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +209.75 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -9.27 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Pepperstone-Edge02
0.00 × 17
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 2
GoMarkets-Real 10
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live17
0.00 × 16
Axi-US09-Live
0.00 × 2
LiteFinanceVC-Live-04
0.00 × 2
Axi-US16-Live
0.00 × 1
LiteFinanceVC-Live-03
0.00 × 1
ExnessKE-Real20
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real24
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live23
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge11
0.00 × 1
BlackBullMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.00 × 1
Alpari-Standard1
0.00 × 1
XMTrading-Real 45
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 3
0.00 × 1
ForexTime-Standard
0.00 × 3
ForexTimeFXTM-Standard
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live04
0.00 × 2
Pepperstone-Edge05
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live07
0.00 × 7
Pepperstone-01
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge03
0.00 × 1
57 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
This account specializes in gold trading.
No reviews
2026.07.24 16:39
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.07.16 13:11
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.07.16 12:11
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.07.14 12:16
Share of trading days is too low
2026.07.14 12:16
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.07.14 12:16
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.14 12:16
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.14 11:57
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 16 days. This comprises 14.04% of days out of the 114 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.14 11:57
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Trade Gold
30 USD per month
342%
0
0
USD
251
USD
7
0%
50
98%
22%
30.21
5.42
USD
18%
1:200
Copy

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Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

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