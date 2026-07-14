- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
249
Profit Trades:
99 (39.75%)
Loss Trades:
150 (60.24%)
Best trade:
79.60 USD
Worst trade:
-51.71 USD
Gross Profit:
4 535.54 USD (448 953 pips)
Gross Loss:
-4 245.32 USD (416 303 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
12 (485.57 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
509.68 USD (11)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.04
Trading activity:
79.91%
Max deposit load:
8.56%
Latest trade:
19 hours ago
Trades per week:
36
Avg holding time:
11 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.46
Long Trades:
122 (49.00%)
Short Trades:
127 (51.00%)
Profit Factor:
1.07
Expected Payoff:
1.17 USD
Average Profit:
45.81 USD
Average Loss:
-28.30 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
13 (-338.34 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-347.98 USD (11)
Monthly growth:
-4.01%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
279.40 USD
Maximal:
628.72 USD (17.49%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
9.57% (516.16 USD)
By Equity:
1.86% (99.84 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|249
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|290
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|33K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +79.60 USD
Worst trade: -52 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 11
Maximum consecutive losses: 11
Maximal consecutive profit: +485.57 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -338.34 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
CapitalPointTrading-Live29
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeNation-LiveBravo
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-Prime
|0.00 × 3
|
AGMGroupLtd-Real
|0.00 × 4
|
FXDD-MT4 Live Server 2
|0.00 × 1
|
Darwinex-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
SucdenFinancial-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
GO4X-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
|0.00 × 3
|
SVSFX-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Deltastock-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Hadwins-Global Trader
|0.00 × 2
|
MTrading-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
FXOpen-Real1
|0.00 × 2
|
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
|0.00 × 1
|
ADSS-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 1
|
SFM-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real33
|0.00 × 2
|
AIGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|0.00 × 3
|
MGK-MAIN
|0.00 × 5
|
Exness-Real29
|0.00 × 2
|
VantageMarkets-Live 22
|0.00 × 1
just my portofolio
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
3%
0
0
USD
USD
11K
USD
USD
10
0%
249
39%
80%
1.06
1.17
USD
USD
10%
1:50