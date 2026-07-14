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Raymon Saputra

RAYZEN08

Raymon Saputra
Raymon Saputra

Raymon Saputra

0 reviews
Reliability
10 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 3%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:50
How to subscribe?
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  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
249
Profit Trades:
99 (39.75%)
Loss Trades:
150 (60.24%)
Best trade:
79.60 USD
Worst trade:
-51.71 USD
Gross Profit:
4 535.54 USD (448 953 pips)
Gross Loss:
-4 245.32 USD (416 303 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
12 (485.57 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
509.68 USD (11)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.04
Trading activity:
79.91%
Max deposit load:
8.56%
Latest trade:
19 hours ago
Trades per week:
36
Avg holding time:
11 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.46
Long Trades:
122 (49.00%)
Short Trades:
127 (51.00%)
Profit Factor:
1.07
Expected Payoff:
1.17 USD
Average Profit:
45.81 USD
Average Loss:
-28.30 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
13 (-338.34 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-347.98 USD (11)
Monthly growth:
-4.01%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
279.40 USD
Maximal:
628.72 USD (17.49%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
9.57% (516.16 USD)
By Equity:
1.86% (99.84 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 249
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 290
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 33K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +79.60 USD
Worst trade: -52 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 11
Maximum consecutive losses: 11
Maximal consecutive profit: +485.57 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -338.34 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

CapitalPointTrading-Live29
0.00 × 1
TradeNation-LiveBravo
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-Prime
0.00 × 3
AGMGroupLtd-Real
0.00 × 4
FXDD-MT4 Live Server 2
0.00 × 1
Darwinex-Live
0.00 × 1
SucdenFinancial-Live
0.00 × 4
GO4X-Live
0.00 × 1
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
0.00 × 3
SVSFX-Live
0.00 × 1
Deltastock-Live
0.00 × 1
Hadwins-Global Trader
0.00 × 2
MTrading-Live
0.00 × 1
FXOpen-Real1
0.00 × 2
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
0.00 × 1
ADSS-Demo
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
SFM-Demo
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real33
0.00 × 2
AIGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.00 × 3
MGK-MAIN
0.00 × 5
Exness-Real29
0.00 × 2
VantageMarkets-Live 22
0.00 × 1
209 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register

just my portofolio


No reviews
2026.08.05 03:53
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.56% of days out of 64 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.08.03 13:40
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.07.21 06:18
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.04% of days out of 49 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.20 07:12
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.07.14 12:16
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.38% of days out of 42 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.14 11:57
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
RAYZEN08
30 USD per month
3%
0
0
USD
11K
USD
10
0%
249
39%
80%
1.06
1.17
USD
10%
1:50
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