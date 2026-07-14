- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
15
Profit Trades:
15 (100.00%)
Loss Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Best trade:
45.22 EUR
Worst trade:
0.00 EUR
Gross Profit:
253.52 EUR (1 999 pips)
Gross Loss:
0.00 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins:
15 (253.52 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
253.52 EUR (15)
Sharpe Ratio:
1.00
Trading activity:
86.42%
Max deposit load:
81.50%
Latest trade:
4 days ago
Trades per week:
1
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
0.00
Long Trades:
7 (46.67%)
Short Trades:
8 (53.33%)
Profit Factor:
n/a
Expected Payoff:
16.90 EUR
Average Profit:
16.90 EUR
Average Loss:
0.00 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
0 (0.00 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
0.00 EUR (0)
Monthly growth:
23.19%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 EUR
Maximal:
0.00 EUR (0.00%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 EUR)
By Equity:
25.59% (344.57 EUR)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPUSDrfd
|6
|EURUSDrfd
|5
|USDCADrfd
|3
|AUDJPYrfd
|1
|
1 2 3 4 5 6
|
1 2 3 4 5 6
|
1 2 3 4 5 6
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPUSDrfd
|176
|EURUSDrfd
|50
|USDCADrfd
|33
|AUDJPYrfd
|30
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPUSDrfd
|924
|EURUSDrfd
|609
|USDCADrfd
|357
|AUDJPYrfd
|109
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +45.22 EUR
Worst trade: -0 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 15
Maximum consecutive losses: 0
Maximal consecutive profit: +253.52 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.00 EUR
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "AlfaForexRU-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
Импульсная торгловая система на основных валютных парах. Работает на разгон депозита с завышенными рисками.
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
100 USD per month
23%
0
0
USD
USD
1.3K
EUR
EUR
3
0%
15
100%
86%
n/a
16.90
EUR
EUR
26%
1:40