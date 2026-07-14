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Signals / MetaTrader 5 / ImpulsEUR
Evgenij Litvintsev

ImpulsEUR

Evgenij Litvintsev
Evgenij Litvintsev

Evgenij Litvintsev

19 comments
0 reviews
Reliability
3 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 100 USD per month
growth since 2026 23%
AlfaForexRU-Real
1:40
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
15
Profit Trades:
15 (100.00%)
Loss Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Best trade:
45.22 EUR
Worst trade:
0.00 EUR
Gross Profit:
253.52 EUR (1 999 pips)
Gross Loss:
0.00 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins:
15 (253.52 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
253.52 EUR (15)
Sharpe Ratio:
1.00
Trading activity:
86.42%
Max deposit load:
81.50%
Latest trade:
4 days ago
Trades per week:
1
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
0.00
Long Trades:
7 (46.67%)
Short Trades:
8 (53.33%)
Profit Factor:
n/a
Expected Payoff:
16.90 EUR
Average Profit:
16.90 EUR
Average Loss:
0.00 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
0 (0.00 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
0.00 EUR (0)
Monthly growth:
23.19%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 EUR
Maximal:
0.00 EUR (0.00%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 EUR)
By Equity:
25.59% (344.57 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GBPUSDrfd 6
EURUSDrfd 5
USDCADrfd 3
AUDJPYrfd 1
1 2 3 4 5 6
1 2 3 4 5 6
1 2 3 4 5 6
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPUSDrfd 176
EURUSDrfd 50
USDCADrfd 33
AUDJPYrfd 30
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPUSDrfd 924
EURUSDrfd 609
USDCADrfd 357
AUDJPYrfd 109
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +45.22 EUR
Worst trade: -0 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 15
Maximum consecutive losses: 0
Maximal consecutive profit: +253.52 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.00 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "AlfaForexRU-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Импульсная торгловая система на основных валютных парах. Работает на разгон депозита с завышенными рисками.
No reviews
2026.07.30 07:17
No swaps are charged
2026.07.30 07:17
No swaps are charged
2026.07.28 15:05
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.07.28 14:05
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.07.23 12:21
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.21 13:49
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2026.07.15 14:57
Share of trading days is too low
2026.07.15 14:57
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.07.15 13:57
Share of trading days is too low
2026.07.15 13:57
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.07.14 10:57
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.14 10:57
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.14 10:57
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.07.14 10:57
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.14 10:57
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
ImpulsEUR
100 USD per month
23%
0
0
USD
1.3K
EUR
3
0%
15
100%
86%
n/a
16.90
EUR
26%
1:40
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