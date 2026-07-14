- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
66
Profit Trades:
50 (75.75%)
Loss Trades:
16 (24.24%)
Best trade:
203.60 USD
Worst trade:
-125.62 USD
Gross Profit:
2 102.37 USD (95 243 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 579.67 USD (58 828 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
11 (291.10 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
427.67 USD (10)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.19
Trading activity:
3.71%
Max deposit load:
20.31%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
10
Avg holding time:
18 minutes
Recovery Factor:
1.34
Long Trades:
31 (46.97%)
Short Trades:
35 (53.03%)
Profit Factor:
1.33
Expected Payoff:
7.92 USD
Average Profit:
42.05 USD
Average Loss:
-98.73 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-315.40 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-315.40 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
16.83%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
389.00 USD (25.83%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
18.47% (389.00 USD)
By Equity:
6.06% (104.20 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|USTEC
|45
|XAUUSD
|18
|US30
|3
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|USTEC
|510
|XAUUSD
|-8
|US30
|20
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|USTEC
|33K
|XAUUSD
|1.2K
|US30
|2K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +203.60 USD
Worst trade: -126 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 10
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +291.10 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -315.40 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-Live26" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Exness-Real3
|0.00 × 5
|
ICMarketsSC-Live32
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live19
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live06
|0.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live04
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live02
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.12 × 17
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|0.22 × 155
|
ICMarketsSC-Live11
|0.26 × 109
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|0.96 × 1614
|
RoboForex-ECN-2
|0.97 × 606
|
FPMarkets-Live2
|1.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real17
|1.19 × 139
|
SaracenInc-Live
|1.50 × 109
|
RoboForex-ECN
|1.66 × 79
|
Exness-Real9
|1.89 × 226
|
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|2.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live08
|2.00 × 8
|
Exness-Real6
|2.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real29
|2.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real20
|2.54 × 521
|
BoldPrime2-Live
|2.65 × 246
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|2.93 × 5669
|
EquitiGroup-Live
|3.00 × 1
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|3.16 × 31
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
74%
0
0
USD
USD
1.7K
USD
USD
5
98%
66
75%
4%
1.33
7.92
USD
USD
18%
1:500