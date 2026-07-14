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Signals / MetaTrader 4 / QUEEN BEE Ultimate
Ayano Moriya

QUEEN BEE Ultimate

Ayano Moriya
Ayano Moriya

Ayano Moriya

0 reviews
Reliability
5 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 74%
ICMarketsSC-Live26
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
66
Profit Trades:
50 (75.75%)
Loss Trades:
16 (24.24%)
Best trade:
203.60 USD
Worst trade:
-125.62 USD
Gross Profit:
2 102.37 USD (95 243 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 579.67 USD (58 828 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
11 (291.10 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
427.67 USD (10)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.19
Trading activity:
3.71%
Max deposit load:
20.31%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
10
Avg holding time:
18 minutes
Recovery Factor:
1.34
Long Trades:
31 (46.97%)
Short Trades:
35 (53.03%)
Profit Factor:
1.33
Expected Payoff:
7.92 USD
Average Profit:
42.05 USD
Average Loss:
-98.73 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-315.40 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-315.40 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
16.83%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
389.00 USD (25.83%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
18.47% (389.00 USD)
By Equity:
6.06% (104.20 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
USTEC 45
XAUUSD 18
US30 3
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
USTEC 510
XAUUSD -8
US30 20
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
USTEC 33K
XAUUSD 1.2K
US30 2K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +203.60 USD
Worst trade: -126 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 10
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +291.10 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -315.40 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-Live26" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-Real3
0.00 × 5
ICMarketsSC-Live32
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live06
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live04
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live02
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.12 × 17
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.22 × 155
ICMarketsSC-Live11
0.26 × 109
ICMarketsSC-Live26
0.96 × 1614
RoboForex-ECN-2
0.97 × 606
FPMarkets-Live2
1.00 × 1
Exness-Real17
1.19 × 139
SaracenInc-Live
1.50 × 109
RoboForex-ECN
1.66 × 79
Exness-Real9
1.89 × 226
FusionMarkets-Live 2
2.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live08
2.00 × 8
Exness-Real6
2.00 × 1
Exness-Real29
2.00 × 1
Exness-Real20
2.54 × 521
BoldPrime2-Live
2.65 × 246
ICMarketsSC-Live25
2.93 × 5669
EquitiGroup-Live
3.00 × 1
BlackBullMarkets-Live
3.16 × 31
27 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2026.08.06 07:02
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.08.06 01:00
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.17 22:33
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:1000
2026.07.15 06:51
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.07.15 05:51
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.07.15 04:51
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.07.14 12:42
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.07.14 12:42
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.14 10:57
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.14 10:57
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
QUEEN BEE Ultimate
30 USD per month
74%
0
0
USD
1.7K
USD
5
98%
66
75%
4%
1.33
7.92
USD
18%
1:500
Copy

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Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

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