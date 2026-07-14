- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
89
Profit Trades:
34 (38.20%)
Loss Trades:
55 (61.80%)
Best trade:
6.31 USD
Worst trade:
-1.91 USD
Gross Profit:
118.31 USD (11 135 pips)
Gross Loss:
-66.47 USD (5 768 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
5 (16.21 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
18.65 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.28
Trading activity:
73.18%
Max deposit load:
5.79%
Latest trade:
18 hours ago
Trades per week:
24
Avg holding time:
7 hours
Recovery Factor:
4.10
Long Trades:
47 (52.81%)
Short Trades:
42 (47.19%)
Profit Factor:
1.78
Expected Payoff:
0.58 USD
Average Profit:
3.48 USD
Average Loss:
-1.21 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
11 (-12.20 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-12.20 USD (11)
Monthly growth:
44.31%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1.16 USD
Maximal:
12.64 USD (7.11%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
7.11% (12.64 USD)
By Equity:
1.60% (2.36 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPUSD
|44
|USDCHF
|23
|EURUSD
|22
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPUSD
|10
|USDCHF
|27
|EURUSD
|15
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPUSD
|1.4K
|USDCHF
|2.3K
|EURUSD
|1.7K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +6.31 USD
Worst trade: -2 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 11
Maximal consecutive profit: +16.21 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -12.20 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-6" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
EABreakout2026
EABreakout2026 is a fully automated breakout Expert Advisor designed to trade only during the most active market hours. The EA operates from 12:00 PM to 10:00 PM (Vietnam Time, GMT+7), focusing on periods of higher market liquidity and volatility.
Trading Strategy
- Strategy: 4-hour breakout based on the previous four 1-hour candles.
- Trading Pairs:
- GBP/USD (GU)
- EUR/USD (EU)
- USD/CHF
- Risk-to-Reward Ratio: 10 pips Stop Loss / 30 pips Take Profit (1:3 R:R).
- Single Position Policy: The EA opens only one trade at a time and never uses grid, martingale, or position averaging.
Key Features
- Trades only during the predefined trading session (12:00 PM – 10:00 PM Vietnam Time).
- Uses a disciplined breakout strategy based on the price range of the previous four H1 candles.
- Fixed 10-pip Stop Loss and 30-pip Take Profit for consistent risk management.
- No multiple entries or order stacking, keeping exposure controlled and easy to manage.
- Designed for traders who prefer a simple, rule-based, and low-risk trading approach.
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
44%
1
137
USD
USD
169
USD
USD
4
100%
89
38%
73%
1.77
0.58
USD
USD
7%
1:500