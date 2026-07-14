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Quoc Cuong Tran

EABreakout2026

Quoc Cuong Tran
Quoc Cuong Tran

Quoc Cuong Tran

IT Engineer and Freelance Trader.
Developer of Technical Indicators, Expert Advisors
14 topics 35 comments
0 reviews
Reliability
4 weeks
1 / 137 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 44%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-6
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
89
Profit Trades:
34 (38.20%)
Loss Trades:
55 (61.80%)
Best trade:
6.31 USD
Worst trade:
-1.91 USD
Gross Profit:
118.31 USD (11 135 pips)
Gross Loss:
-66.47 USD (5 768 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
5 (16.21 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
18.65 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.28
Trading activity:
73.18%
Max deposit load:
5.79%
Latest trade:
18 hours ago
Trades per week:
24
Avg holding time:
7 hours
Recovery Factor:
4.10
Long Trades:
47 (52.81%)
Short Trades:
42 (47.19%)
Profit Factor:
1.78
Expected Payoff:
0.58 USD
Average Profit:
3.48 USD
Average Loss:
-1.21 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
11 (-12.20 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-12.20 USD (11)
Monthly growth:
44.31%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1.16 USD
Maximal:
12.64 USD (7.11%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
7.11% (12.64 USD)
By Equity:
1.60% (2.36 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GBPUSD 44
USDCHF 23
EURUSD 22
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPUSD 10
USDCHF 27
EURUSD 15
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPUSD 1.4K
USDCHF 2.3K
EURUSD 1.7K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +6.31 USD
Worst trade: -2 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 11
Maximal consecutive profit: +16.21 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -12.20 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-6" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-MT5Real7
0.00 × 3
FusionMarkets-Live
0.14 × 7
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
2.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
3.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-MT5-6
5.00 × 14
Top1Group-Live
5.40 × 10
Weltrade-Real
11.34 × 131
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register

EABreakout2026

EABreakout2026 is a fully automated breakout Expert Advisor designed to trade only during the most active market hours. The EA operates from 12:00 PM to 10:00 PM (Vietnam Time, GMT+7), focusing on periods of higher market liquidity and volatility.

Trading Strategy

  • Strategy: 4-hour breakout based on the previous four 1-hour candles.
  • Trading Pairs:
    • GBP/USD (GU)
    • EUR/USD (EU)
    • USD/CHF
  • Risk-to-Reward Ratio: 10 pips Stop Loss / 30 pips Take Profit (1:3 R:R).
  • Single Position Policy: The EA opens only one trade at a time and never uses grid, martingale, or position averaging.

Key Features

  • Trades only during the predefined trading session (12:00 PM – 10:00 PM Vietnam Time).
  • Uses a disciplined breakout strategy based on the price range of the previous four H1 candles.
  • Fixed 10-pip Stop Loss and 30-pip Take Profit for consistent risk management.
  • No multiple entries or order stacking, keeping exposure controlled and easy to manage.
  • Designed for traders who prefer a simple, rule-based, and low-risk trading approach.


    No reviews
    2026.08.04 13:48
    Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
    2026.08.04 13:48
    Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
    2026.08.03 15:41
    High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
    2026.08.03 15:41
    Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
    2026.08.03 10:41
    Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
    2026.08.03 10:41
    Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
    2026.08.02 22:01
    High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
    2026.08.02 22:01
    Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
    2026.07.22 13:05
    Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
    2026.07.15 08:53
    Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
    2026.07.14 09:55
    Low trading activity - only 4 trades detected in the last month
    2026.07.14 09:55
    This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
    2026.07.14 09:55
    The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
    To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
    Signal
    Price
    Growth
    Subscribers
    Funds
    Balance
    Weeks
    Expert Advisors
    Trades
    Win %
    Activity
    PF
    Expected Payoff
    Drawdown
    Leverage
    EABreakout2026
    30 USD per month
    44%
    1
    137
    USD
    169
    USD
    4
    100%
    89
    38%
    73%
    1.77
    0.58
    USD
    7%
    1:500
    Copy

    How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

    Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

    If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.