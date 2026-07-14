The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-6" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-MT5Real7 0.00 × 3 FusionMarkets-Live 0.14 × 7 CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4 2.00 × 1 ICMarketsSC-MT5-2 3.00 × 2 ICMarketsSC-MT5-6 5.00 × 14 Top1Group-Live 5.40 × 10 Weltrade-Real 11.34 × 131 log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor