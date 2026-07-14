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Alfa Poriazis

Monex Real

Alfa Poriazis
Alfa Poriazis

Alfa Poriazis

0 reviews
Reliability
11 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 158%
Monex-Live 2
1:500
How to subscribe?
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  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
49
Profit Trades:
32 (65.30%)
Loss Trades:
17 (34.69%)
Best trade:
171.88 USD
Worst trade:
-94.91 USD
Gross Profit:
1 194.64 USD (6 401 pips)
Gross Loss:
-338.83 USD (2 044 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
6 (308.49 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
308.49 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.45
Trading activity:
60.31%
Max deposit load:
98.13%
Latest trade:
17 hours ago
Trades per week:
7
Avg holding time:
18 hours
Recovery Factor:
7.81
Long Trades:
20 (40.82%)
Short Trades:
29 (59.18%)
Profit Factor:
3.53
Expected Payoff:
17.47 USD
Average Profit:
37.33 USD
Average Loss:
-19.93 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-31.93 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-106.53 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
98.42%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
4.50 USD
Maximal:
109.53 USD (3.82%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
34.63% (108.03 USD)
By Equity:
50.40% (155.31 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
AUDNZD.m 9
EURCAD.m 9
EURCHF.m 7
GBPUSD.m 4
AUDCAD.m 4
EURUSD.m 4
NZDUSD.m 3
EURGBP.m 3
GBPNZD.m 2
GBPCAD.m 1
NZDCAD.m 1
NZDCHF.m 1
AUDUSD.m 1
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDNZD.m 65
EURCAD.m 23
EURCHF.m 357
GBPUSD.m 144
AUDCAD.m 51
EURUSD.m 24
NZDUSD.m 25
EURGBP.m 13
GBPNZD.m 60
GBPCAD.m 57
NZDCAD.m 27
NZDCHF.m -8
AUDUSD.m 17
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDNZD.m 110
EURCAD.m 86
EURCHF.m 742
GBPUSD.m 1.1K
AUDCAD.m 567
EURUSD.m 121
NZDUSD.m -25
EURGBP.m 162
GBPNZD.m 719
GBPCAD.m 409
NZDCAD.m 202
NZDCHF.m -2
AUDUSD.m 129
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +171.88 USD
Worst trade: -95 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +308.49 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -31.93 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Monex-Live 2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2026.08.05 14:57
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.08.05 07:54
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.08.05 06:54
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.08.05 06:54
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2026.08.05 02:53
High current drawdown in 42% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.08.04 22:51
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.08.04 20:51
High current drawdown in 34% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.08.04 10:47
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.22 14:05
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.20 20:10
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.07.17 09:25
Share of trading days is too low
2026.07.17 08:25
Share of trading days is too low
2026.07.16 16:13
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.07.16 15:13
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.07.14 11:57
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 6 days. This comprises 12% of days out of the 50 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.14 05:53
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.07.14 05:53
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.14 05:53
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Monex Real
30 USD per month
158%
0
0
USD
298
USD
11
0%
49
65%
60%
3.52
17.47
USD
50%
1:500
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