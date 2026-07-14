- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
72
Profit Trades:
41 (56.94%)
Loss Trades:
31 (43.06%)
Best trade:
36.39 USD
Worst trade:
-42.85 USD
Gross Profit:
231.57 USD (22 907 pips)
Gross Loss:
-424.55 USD (41 122 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
6 (41.09 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
64.80 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.14
Trading activity:
16.76%
Max deposit load:
21.31%
Latest trade:
19 hours ago
Trades per week:
11
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
-0.66
Long Trades:
41 (56.94%)
Short Trades:
31 (43.06%)
Profit Factor:
0.55
Expected Payoff:
-2.68 USD
Average Profit:
5.65 USD
Average Loss:
-13.70 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-90.78 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-90.78 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
-50.12%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
253.78 USD
Maximal:
291.14 USD (68.93%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
68.93% (291.22 USD)
By Equity:
35.51% (85.01 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|72
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|-193
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|-18K
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +36.39 USD
Worst trade: -43 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +41.09 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -90.78 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FusionMarkets-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
|0.00 × 1
|
FXNXGlobal-Trade
|0.00 × 1
|
TDMarkets-Primary
|0.00 × 1
|
DerivSVG-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
JunoMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|1.25 × 8
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-3
|2.60 × 83
|
FPMarkets-Live
|3.00 × 1
|
AUSCommercial-Live
|3.00 × 7
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|3.11 × 7582
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live
|3.83 × 12
|
RoboForex-ECN
|5.24 × 46
|
GOMarketsIntl-Live
|5.25 × 64
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|5.36 × 14
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|6.26 × 167
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|6.68 × 56
|
Exness-MT5Real26
|6.94 × 143
|
Exness-MT5Real23
|7.69 × 29
|
TreasuryExzone-Server
|8.04 × 380
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|8.11 × 1678
|
BlueberryMarkets-Live
|8.17 × 6
|
EGMSecurities-Live
|8.44 × 43
|
ECMarkets-MT5-Live01
|8.50 × 88
|
VantageInternational-Live 10
|9.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|9.08 × 112
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
35 USD per month
-50%
0
0
USD
USD
192
USD
USD
4
100%
72
56%
17%
0.54
-2.68
USD
USD
69%
1:500