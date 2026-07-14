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Pham Van Tuan

TUAN PHAM LIVE QUY

Pham Van Tuan
Pham Van Tuan

Pham Van Tuan

0 reviews
25 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 999 USD per month
growth since 2026 -9%
FTMO-Server2
1:30
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
561
Profit Trades:
219 (39.03%)
Loss Trades:
342 (60.96%)
Best trade:
2 086.79 USD
Worst trade:
-3 021.66 USD
Gross Profit:
24 729.15 USD (413 555 pips)
Gross Loss:
-43 507.83 USD (789 405 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
12 (5 546.31 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
5 546.31 USD (12)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.11
Trading activity:
16.26%
Max deposit load:
3.00%
Latest trade:
17 hours ago
Trades per week:
29
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.77
Long Trades:
318 (56.68%)
Short Trades:
243 (43.32%)
Profit Factor:
0.57
Expected Payoff:
-33.47 USD
Average Profit:
112.92 USD
Average Loss:
-127.22 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
23 (-383.50 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-8 219.40 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
-0.11%
Annual Forecast:
-1.38%
Algo trading:
28%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
18 816.45 USD
Maximal:
24 267.64 USD (11.81%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
11.81% (24 267.28 USD)
By Equity:
0.11% (205.76 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 557
BTCUSD 4
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD -19K
BTCUSD -23
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD -131K
BTCUSD -245K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +2 086.79 USD
Worst trade: -3 022 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 12
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +5 546.31 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -383.50 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FTMO-Server2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

DO NOT COPY
No reviews
2026.08.06 05:01
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.08.04 17:50
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.29 01:08
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.27 20:59
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.07.17 03:21
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.16 17:15
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
TUAN PHAM LIVE QUY
999 USD per month
-9%
0
0
USD
181K
USD
25
28%
561
39%
16%
0.56
-33.47
USD
12%
1:30
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