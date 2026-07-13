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Prasetyo Gunawan

Live Account Breakout EA XAUUSD

Prasetyo Gunawan
Prasetyo Gunawan

Prasetyo Gunawan

5 (1)
4 products 4 signals
0 reviews
Reliability
8 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 12%
Headway-Real
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
62
Profit Trades:
38 (61.29%)
Loss Trades:
24 (38.71%)
Best trade:
125.62 USD
Worst trade:
-36.63 USD
Gross Profit:
501.12 USD (50 090 pips)
Gross Loss:
-356.57 USD (35 642 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
9 (298.19 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
298.19 USD (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.09
Trading activity:
10.41%
Max deposit load:
3.11%
Latest trade:
22 hours ago
Trades per week:
10
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
0.65
Long Trades:
33 (53.23%)
Short Trades:
29 (46.77%)
Profit Factor:
1.41
Expected Payoff:
2.33 USD
Average Profit:
13.19 USD
Average Loss:
-14.86 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
9 (-106.44 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-142.66 USD (8)
Monthly growth:
8.61%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
153.64 USD
Maximal:
220.95 USD (17.16%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
17.16% (220.95 USD)
By Equity:
3.08% (33.71 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 62
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 145
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 14K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +125.62 USD
Worst trade: -37 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 9
Maximum consecutive losses: 8
Maximal consecutive profit: +298.19 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -106.44 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Headway-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

TradeMaxGlobal-Live12
0.00 × 3
UltimaMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge05
0.00 × 1
CPTMarkets-Live02
0.00 × 4
VantageInternational-Live 16
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-ProCent-6
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
InstaFinance-Europe.com
0.00 × 1
InstaFinance-UK.com
0.00 × 1
FPTradingLLC-Live4
4.07 × 54
ICMarketsSC-Live16
4.17 × 6
TitanFX-02
5.03 × 34
SwitchMarkets-Real
6.67 × 18
Tickmill-Live09
7.35 × 267
TradingProInternational-Live
7.50 × 54
Pepperstone-Edge01
7.76 × 63
TradeMaxGlobal-Live5
8.06 × 82
EightcapLtd-Real-4
8.21 × 583
Aiprime-Live
10.29 × 52
BlackBullMarkets-Live
10.32 × 316
RoboForex-ProCent-5
12.85 × 172
RoboForex-ProCent-8
14.17 × 119
KeyToMarkets-Live
15.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live17
17.44 × 184
VantageInternational-Live 4
18.00 × 1
5 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2026.08.05 14:57
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.92% of days out of 52 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.28 10:03
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.28 05:02
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.07.21 13:49
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.07.14 04:53
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.45% of days out of 29 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.13 22:49
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Live Account Breakout EA XAUUSD
30 USD per month
12%
0
0
USD
1.4K
USD
8
100%
62
61%
10%
1.40
2.33
USD
17%
1:500
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