- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
62
Profit Trades:
38 (61.29%)
Loss Trades:
24 (38.71%)
Best trade:
125.62 USD
Worst trade:
-36.63 USD
Gross Profit:
501.12 USD (50 090 pips)
Gross Loss:
-356.57 USD (35 642 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
9 (298.19 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
298.19 USD (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.09
Trading activity:
10.41%
Max deposit load:
3.11%
Latest trade:
22 hours ago
Trades per week:
10
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
0.65
Long Trades:
33 (53.23%)
Short Trades:
29 (46.77%)
Profit Factor:
1.41
Expected Payoff:
2.33 USD
Average Profit:
13.19 USD
Average Loss:
-14.86 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
9 (-106.44 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-142.66 USD (8)
Monthly growth:
8.61%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
153.64 USD
Maximal:
220.95 USD (17.16%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
17.16% (220.95 USD)
By Equity:
3.08% (33.71 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|62
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|145
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|14K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +125.62 USD
Worst trade: -37 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 9
Maximum consecutive losses: 8
Maximal consecutive profit: +298.19 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -106.44 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Headway-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live12
|0.00 × 3
|
UltimaMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge05
|0.00 × 1
|
CPTMarkets-Live02
|0.00 × 4
|
VantageInternational-Live 16
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-ProCent-6
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 1
|
InstaFinance-Europe.com
|0.00 × 1
|
InstaFinance-UK.com
|0.00 × 1
|
FPTradingLLC-Live4
|4.07 × 54
|
ICMarketsSC-Live16
|4.17 × 6
|
TitanFX-02
|5.03 × 34
|
SwitchMarkets-Real
|6.67 × 18
|
Tickmill-Live09
|7.35 × 267
|
TradingProInternational-Live
|7.50 × 54
|
Pepperstone-Edge01
|7.76 × 63
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live5
|8.06 × 82
|
EightcapLtd-Real-4
|8.21 × 583
|
Aiprime-Live
|10.29 × 52
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|10.32 × 316
|
RoboForex-ProCent-5
|12.85 × 172
|
RoboForex-ProCent-8
|14.17 × 119
|
KeyToMarkets-Live
|15.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live17
|17.44 × 184
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|18.00 × 1
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
12%
0
0
USD
USD
1.4K
USD
USD
8
100%
62
61%
10%
1.40
2.33
USD
USD
17%
1:500