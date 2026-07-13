- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
332
Profit Trades:
252 (75.90%)
Loss Trades:
80 (24.10%)
Best trade:
38.86 EUR
Worst trade:
-57.53 EUR
Gross Profit:
732.51 EUR (151 309 pips)
Gross Loss:
-513.22 EUR (292 107 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
17 (33.58 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
47.68 EUR (16)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.12
Trading activity:
33.77%
Max deposit load:
34.31%
Latest trade:
20 hours ago
Trades per week:
15
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
2.54
Long Trades:
178 (53.61%)
Short Trades:
154 (46.39%)
Profit Factor:
1.43
Expected Payoff:
0.66 EUR
Average Profit:
2.91 EUR
Average Loss:
-6.42 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-21.10 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-85.82 EUR (2)
Monthly growth:
110.22%
Algo trading:
92%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
20.10 EUR
Maximal:
86.17 EUR (31.78%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
28.11% (86.05 EUR)
By Equity:
32.03% (45.57 EUR)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD.r
|310
|US100
|19
|BTCUSD
|3
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD.r
|261
|US100
|17
|BTCUSD
|-28
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD.r
|29K
|US100
|33K
|BTCUSD
|-202K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +38.86 EUR
Worst trade: -58 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 16
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +33.58 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -21.10 EUR
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FPTradingLLC-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
Institutional SMC signal with XAUUSD & NASDAQ
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
999 USD per month
109%
0
0
USD
USD
155
EUR
EUR
6
92%
332
75%
34%
1.42
0.66
EUR
EUR
32%
1:500