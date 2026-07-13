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Dragoljub Vujcic

Institutional SMC XAUUSD NASDAQ

Dragoljub Vujcic
Dragoljub Vujcic

Dragoljub Vujcic

4.6 (10)
5 products 1 signal
0 reviews
Reliability
6 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 999 USD per month
growth since 2026 109%
FPTradingLLC-Live
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
332
Profit Trades:
252 (75.90%)
Loss Trades:
80 (24.10%)
Best trade:
38.86 EUR
Worst trade:
-57.53 EUR
Gross Profit:
732.51 EUR (151 309 pips)
Gross Loss:
-513.22 EUR (292 107 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
17 (33.58 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
47.68 EUR (16)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.12
Trading activity:
33.77%
Max deposit load:
34.31%
Latest trade:
20 hours ago
Trades per week:
15
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
2.54
Long Trades:
178 (53.61%)
Short Trades:
154 (46.39%)
Profit Factor:
1.43
Expected Payoff:
0.66 EUR
Average Profit:
2.91 EUR
Average Loss:
-6.42 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-21.10 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-85.82 EUR (2)
Monthly growth:
110.22%
Algo trading:
92%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
20.10 EUR
Maximal:
86.17 EUR (31.78%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
28.11% (86.05 EUR)
By Equity:
32.03% (45.57 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD.r 310
US100 19
BTCUSD 3
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD.r 261
US100 17
BTCUSD -28
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD.r 29K
US100 33K
BTCUSD -202K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +38.86 EUR
Worst trade: -58 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 16
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +33.58 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -21.10 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FPTradingLLC-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

FPMarketsLLC-Live
0.00 × 8
FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 2
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Institutional SMC signal with XAUUSD & NASDAQ
No reviews
2026.08.03 01:02
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.08.03 00:02
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.08.01 13:51
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.07.29 00:08
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.16 14:13
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.07.16 14:13
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.13 18:45
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.13 18:45
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Institutional SMC XAUUSD NASDAQ
999 USD per month
109%
0
0
USD
155
EUR
6
92%
332
75%
34%
1.42
0.66
EUR
32%
1:500
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