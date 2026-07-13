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Signals / MetaTrader 5 / AlgoSoft
Evgenii Ias'kov

AlgoSoft

Evgenii Ias'kov
Evgenii Ias'kov

Evgenii Ias'kov

0 reviews
Reliability
36 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 149 USD per month
growth since 2025 35%
AlfaForexRU-Real
1:40
How to subscribe?
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  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
207
Profit Trades:
207 (100.00%)
Loss Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Best trade:
2 460.93 RUB
Worst trade:
0.00 RUB
Gross Profit:
53 252.10 RUB (11 387 pips)
Gross Loss:
0.00 RUB
Maximum consecutive wins:
207 (53 252.10 RUB)
Maximal consecutive profit:
53 252.10 RUB (207)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.50
Trading activity:
25.40%
Max deposit load:
24.80%
Latest trade:
17 hours ago
Trades per week:
10
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.00
Long Trades:
118 (57.00%)
Short Trades:
89 (43.00%)
Profit Factor:
n/a
Expected Payoff:
257.26 RUB
Average Profit:
257.26 RUB
Average Loss:
0.00 RUB
Maximum consecutive losses:
0 (0.00 RUB)
Maximal consecutive loss:
0.00 RUB (0)
Monthly growth:
2.33%
Annual Forecast:
28.22%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 RUB
Maximal:
0.00 RUB (0.00%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 RUB)
By Equity:
0.59% (1 479.66 RUB)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSDrfd 207
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSDrfd 882
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSDrfd 11K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +2 460.93 RUB
Worst trade: -0 RUB
Maximum consecutive wins: 207
Maximum consecutive losses: 0
Maximal consecutive profit: +53 252.10 RUB
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.00 RUB

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "AlfaForexRU-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2026.07.22 02:59
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.07.13 09:39
Low trading activity - only 1 trades detected in the last month
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
AlgoSoft
149 USD per month
35%
0
0
USD
253K
RUB
36
99%
207
100%
25%
n/a
257.26
RUB
1%
1:40
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