- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
207
Profit Trades:
207 (100.00%)
Loss Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Best trade:
2 460.93 RUB
Worst trade:
0.00 RUB
Gross Profit:
53 252.10 RUB (11 387 pips)
Gross Loss:
0.00 RUB
Maximum consecutive wins:
207 (53 252.10 RUB)
Maximal consecutive profit:
53 252.10 RUB (207)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.50
Trading activity:
25.40%
Max deposit load:
24.80%
Latest trade:
17 hours ago
Trades per week:
10
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.00
Long Trades:
118 (57.00%)
Short Trades:
89 (43.00%)
Profit Factor:
n/a
Expected Payoff:
257.26 RUB
Average Profit:
257.26 RUB
Average Loss:
0.00 RUB
Maximum consecutive losses:
0 (0.00 RUB)
Maximal consecutive loss:
0.00 RUB (0)
Monthly growth:
2.33%
Annual Forecast:
28.22%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 RUB
Maximal:
0.00 RUB (0.00%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 RUB)
By Equity:
0.59% (1 479.66 RUB)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSDrfd
|207
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSDrfd
|882
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSDrfd
|11K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +2 460.93 RUB
Worst trade: -0 RUB
Maximum consecutive wins: 207
Maximum consecutive losses: 0
Maximal consecutive profit: +53 252.10 RUB
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.00 RUB
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "AlfaForexRU-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
149 USD per month
35%
0
0
USD
USD
253K
RUB
RUB
36
99%
207
100%
25%
n/a
257.26
RUB
RUB
1%
1:40