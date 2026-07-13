The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

FXNet-Real 0.00 × 1 AlSalamBank-Live 0.00 × 2 ICMarketsSC-Live08 0.00 × 1 GhanaFX-Main 0.00 × 1 Hadwins-Global Trader 0.00 × 2 Deltastock-Live 0.00 × 1 CoreLiquidity-Real 1 0.00 × 4 EquitiGroup-Live 0.00 × 1 MetasGroup-Live 0.00 × 2 RoboForex-Prime 0.00 × 3 TradeNation-LiveBravo 0.00 × 1 EGlobalTrade-Cent7 0.00 × 2 ICMarketsSC-Live25 0.00 × 1 Exness-Real29 0.00 × 3 PreciseFX-Live 0.00 × 1 Exness-Real16 0.00 × 2 InstaForex-Contest.com 0.00 × 1 FusionMarkets-Live 2 0.00 × 2 ICMarketsSC-Live05 0.00 × 12 HFMarketsSV-Live Server 16 0.00 × 1 VantageMarkets-Live 22 0.00 × 1 CapitalPointTrading-Live29 0.00 × 1 CollectiveFX-LIVE1 0.00 × 1 Exness-Real33 0.00 × 2 RoboForex-ECN-3 0.00 × 2 328 more... To see trades in realtime, please log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor