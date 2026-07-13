- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
79
Profit Trades:
20 (25.31%)
Loss Trades:
59 (74.68%)
Best trade:
55.11 USD
Worst trade:
-27.42 USD
Gross Profit:
675.12 USD (72 923 pips)
Gross Loss:
-682.85 USD (77 738 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
3 (70.67 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
108.62 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.03
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
82.71%
Latest trade:
16 hours ago
Trades per week:
30
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
-0.03
Long Trades:
42 (53.16%)
Short Trades:
37 (46.84%)
Profit Factor:
0.99
Expected Payoff:
-0.10 USD
Average Profit:
33.76 USD
Average Loss:
-11.57 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
23 (-234.37 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-234.37 USD (23)
Monthly growth:
-24.78%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
140.88 USD
Maximal:
298.35 USD (62.34%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
77.93% (298.35 USD)
By Equity:
30.88% (20.50 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|33
|CHFJPY
|6
|EURNZD
|5
|AUDJPY
|5
|GBPJPY
|5
|EURJPY
|5
|USDJPY
|5
|CADJPY
|4
|USDCAD
|3
|GBPUSD
|3
|NZDJPY
|3
|EURUSD
|2
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|162
|CHFJPY
|-7
|EURNZD
|-13
|AUDJPY
|-8
|GBPJPY
|-17
|EURJPY
|-17
|USDJPY
|-16
|CADJPY
|-5
|USDCAD
|-20
|GBPUSD
|-28
|NZDJPY
|-16
|EURUSD
|-21
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|17K
|CHFJPY
|-1K
|EURNZD
|-2K
|AUDJPY
|-1.1K
|GBPJPY
|-2.5K
|EURJPY
|-2.5K
|USDJPY
|-2.5K
|CADJPY
|-699
|USDCAD
|-2.7K
|GBPUSD
|-2.7K
|NZDJPY
|-2.4K
|EURUSD
|-2K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +55.11 USD
Worst trade: -27 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 23
Maximal consecutive profit: +70.67 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -234.37 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
FXNet-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
AlSalamBank-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live08
|0.00 × 1
|
GhanaFX-Main
|0.00 × 1
|
Hadwins-Global Trader
|0.00 × 2
|
Deltastock-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
|0.00 × 4
|
EquitiGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
MetasGroup-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
RoboForex-Prime
|0.00 × 3
|
TradeNation-LiveBravo
|0.00 × 1
|
EGlobalTrade-Cent7
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real29
|0.00 × 3
|
PreciseFX-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real16
|0.00 × 2
|
InstaForex-Contest.com
|0.00 × 1
|
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|0.00 × 12
|
HFMarketsSV-Live Server 16
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageMarkets-Live 22
|0.00 × 1
|
CapitalPointTrading-Live29
|0.00 × 1
|
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real33
|0.00 × 2
|
RoboForex-ECN-3
|0.00 × 2
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
32 USD per month
-25%
0
0
USD
USD
49
USD
USD
4
0%
79
25%
100%
0.98
-0.10
USD
USD
78%
1:200