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Gusti Ketut Seri Ulantari

GoldenCrown

Gusti Ketut Seri Ulantari
Gusti Ketut Seri Ulantari

Gusti Ketut Seri Ulantari

0 reviews
Reliability
31 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 1 163%
VantageMarkets-Live 11
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
577
Profit Trades:
321 (55.63%)
Loss Trades:
256 (44.37%)
Best trade:
74.95 USD
Worst trade:
-49.00 USD
Gross Profit:
2 799.09 USD (281 945 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 884.69 USD (186 831 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
25 (254.49 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
254.49 USD (25)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.14
Trading activity:
12.30%
Max deposit load:
18.42%
Latest trade:
20 hours ago
Trades per week:
19
Avg holding time:
34 minutes
Recovery Factor:
4.89
Long Trades:
333 (57.71%)
Short Trades:
244 (42.29%)
Profit Factor:
1.49
Expected Payoff:
1.58 USD
Average Profit:
8.72 USD
Average Loss:
-7.36 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
14 (-99.43 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-99.43 USD (14)
Monthly growth:
12.87%
Annual Forecast:
156.21%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
186.96 USD (29.05%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
54.41% (186.96 USD)
By Equity:
13.89% (37.36 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD+ 577
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD+ 914
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD+ 95K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +74.95 USD
Worst trade: -49 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 25
Maximum consecutive losses: 14
Maximal consecutive profit: +254.49 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -99.43 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VantageMarkets-Live 11" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Intraday on xauusd
No reviews
2026.07.17 15:29
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.17 15:29
80% of growth achieved within 9 days. This comprises 4.64% of days out of 194 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.14 12:42
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.07.13 15:43
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.13 08:39
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.13 05:37
80% of growth achieved within 9 days. This comprises 4.84% of days out of 186 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.13 05:37
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.13 05:37
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
GoldenCrown
30 USD per month
1 163%
0
0
USD
307
USD
31
99%
577
55%
12%
1.48
1.58
USD
54%
1:500
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