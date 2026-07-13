- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
34
Profit Trades:
21 (61.76%)
Loss Trades:
13 (38.24%)
Best trade:
255.75 USD
Worst trade:
-102.21 USD
Gross Profit:
1 310.30 USD (9 743 pips)
Gross Loss:
-732.91 USD (3 489 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
6 (201.54 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
320.59 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.24
Trading activity:
50.57%
Max deposit load:
26.70%
Latest trade:
14 hours ago
Trades per week:
15
Avg holding time:
10 hours
Recovery Factor:
3.54
Long Trades:
22 (64.71%)
Short Trades:
12 (35.29%)
Profit Factor:
1.79
Expected Payoff:
16.98 USD
Average Profit:
62.40 USD
Average Loss:
-56.38 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-151.14 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-151.14 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
21.88%
Algo trading:
76%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
117.53 USD
Maximal:
162.98 USD (5.62%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
5.58% (161.63 USD)
By Equity:
17.66% (485.37 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAGUSD
|11
|USDJPY
|9
|USDCHF
|7
|EURUSD
|6
|XAUUSD
|1
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAGUSD
|237
|USDJPY
|-7
|USDCHF
|29
|EURUSD
|270
|XAUUSD
|49
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAGUSD
|6.3K
|USDJPY
|-498
|USDCHF
|352
|EURUSD
|-38
|XAUUSD
|90
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +255.75 USD
Worst trade: -102 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +201.54 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -151.14 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Alpari-MT5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Exness-MT5Real28
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real6
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.00 × 2
|
Just2Trade-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
FXOpen-MT5
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|0.05 × 55
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|0.09 × 146
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5
|0.11 × 70
|
AdmiralMarkets-MT5
|0.14 × 22
|
AlpariEvrasia-MT5
|0.20 × 141
|
OctaFX-Real2
|0.37 × 19
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.38 × 177
|
Exness-MT5Real15
|0.50 × 2
|
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
|0.50 × 40
|
QTrade-Server
|0.50 × 2
|
ActivTrades-Server
|0.50 × 305
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|0.54 × 793
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.63 × 63
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.73 × 859
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|0.74 × 1032
|
Alpari-MT5
|0.87 × 10331
|
HTOTAL.RU-MT5
|0.94 × 32
|
StriforLLC-Live
|1.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|1.08 × 178
|
AMarkets-Real
|1.33 × 6
Торговля советником на основе индикатора ATR
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
22%
0
0
USD
USD
3.2K
USD
USD
4
76%
34
61%
51%
1.78
16.98
USD
USD
18%
1:500