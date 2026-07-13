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Sheng Shun Hu

Super Makers

Sheng Shun Hu
Sheng Shun Hu

Sheng Shun Hu

0 reviews
Reliability
14 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 99 USD per month
growth since 2026 345%
RockfortMarkets-Live
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
Trading style has changed. Part of history is not included in statistics. How is the Growth in Signals Calculated?
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
33 346
Profit Trades:
16 354 (49.04%)
Loss Trades:
16 992 (50.96%)
Best trade:
2 845.00 USD
Worst trade:
-1 571.70 USD
Gross Profit:
1 390 545.29 USD (5 132 796 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 280 455.45 USD (4 656 375 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
31 (49.11 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
2 942.50 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.03
Trading activity:
89.04%
Max deposit load:
1.93%
Latest trade:
10 hours ago
Trades per week:
1694
Avg holding time:
11 minutes
Recovery Factor:
11.06
Long Trades:
16 436 (49.29%)
Short Trades:
16 910 (50.71%)
Profit Factor:
1.09
Expected Payoff:
3.30 USD
Average Profit:
85.03 USD
Average Loss:
-75.36 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
15 (-1 789.85 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-9 875.19 USD (11)
Monthly growth:
48.09%
Annual Forecast:
583.50%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
17.96 USD
Maximal:
9 953.42 USD (28.42%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
28.42% (9 953.42 USD)
By Equity:
0.41% (226.50 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD+ 33346
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD+ 110K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD+ 477K
2M 4M 6M 8M 10M
2M 4M 6M 8M 10M
2M 4M 6M 8M 10M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +2 845.00 USD
Worst trade: -1 572 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 11
Maximal consecutive profit: +49.11 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 789.85 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RockfortMarkets-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2026.07.15 05:51
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.13 02:35
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.13 02:35
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Super Makers
99 USD per month
345%
0
0
USD
68K
USD
14
100%
33 346
49%
89%
1.08
3.30
USD
28%
1:500
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