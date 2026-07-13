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Iputu Satriyawan Puspa Negara

Golden Compas Prime

Iputu Satriyawan Puspa Negara
Iputu Satriyawan Puspa Negara

Iputu Satriyawan Puspa Negara

0 reviews
Reliability
9 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 143%
VantageMarkets-Live 5
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
115
Profit Trades:
74 (64.34%)
Loss Trades:
41 (35.65%)
Best trade:
62.29 USD
Worst trade:
-43.15 USD
Gross Profit:
728.15 USD (80 922 pips)
Gross Loss:
-402.74 USD (41 479 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
14 (186.23 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
186.23 USD (14)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.22
Trading activity:
13.21%
Max deposit load:
21.71%
Latest trade:
20 hours ago
Trades per week:
19
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
2.10
Long Trades:
61 (53.04%)
Short Trades:
54 (46.96%)
Profit Factor:
1.81
Expected Payoff:
2.83 USD
Average Profit:
9.84 USD
Average Loss:
-9.82 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-55.70 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-82.72 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
39.26%
Algo trading:
93%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
154.95 USD (25.00%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
51.60% (154.95 USD)
By Equity:
19.68% (37.35 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD+ 109
EU50.r 6
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD+ 318
EU50.r 8
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD+ 33K
EU50.r 6.7K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +62.29 USD
Worst trade: -43 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 14
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +186.23 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -55.70 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VantageMarkets-Live 5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Intraday trading style with breakout system, work on M15-H4 timeframe

All order protected with stop loss and take profit,also with trailing mechanism

Use ECN/Raw Spread account,with leverege maximum at 1:500

Please understand the risk of trading on derivative.

There is no holygrail to success be patience and stay calm



No reviews
2026.08.05 15:57
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.08.05 14:57
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.07.22 00:57
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2026.07.21 06:18
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 4.88% of days out of 41 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.20 11:07
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.13 06:37
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.13 02:35
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Golden Compas Prime
30 USD per month
143%
0
0
USD
306
USD
9
93%
115
64%
13%
1.80
2.83
USD
52%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.