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Hetty Susilawati

AlphaGoldSignal

Hetty Susilawati
Hetty Susilawati

Hetty Susilawati

0 reviews
Reliability
14 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 307%
VantageMarkets-Live 5
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
171
Profit Trades:
112 (65.49%)
Loss Trades:
59 (34.50%)
Best trade:
62.28 USD
Worst trade:
-49.00 USD
Gross Profit:
1 179.21 USD (118 535 pips)
Gross Loss:
-668.43 USD (66 460 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
14 (175.56 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
175.56 USD (14)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.19
Trading activity:
13.36%
Max deposit load:
12.20%
Latest trade:
20 hours ago
Trades per week:
19
Avg holding time:
55 minutes
Recovery Factor:
3.34
Long Trades:
81 (47.37%)
Short Trades:
90 (52.63%)
Profit Factor:
1.76
Expected Payoff:
2.99 USD
Average Profit:
10.53 USD
Average Loss:
-11.33 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-55.77 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-82.45 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
22.23%
Annual Forecast:
269.68%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
76.62 USD
Maximal:
153.03 USD (19.15%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
43.12% (153.03 USD)
By Equity:
15.12% (32.73 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD+ 171
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD+ 511
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD+ 52K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +62.28 USD
Worst trade: -49 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 14
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +175.56 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -55.77 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VantageMarkets-Live 5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Trading on XAUUSD, Intraday, Protected with SL TP


No reviews
2026.08.05 14:57
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.07.28 11:04
80% of growth achieved within 4 days. This comprises 4.76% of days out of 84 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.22 01:57
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.07.22 00:57
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 3.85% of days out of 78 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.21 13:49
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.21 06:18
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.20 20:10
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.15 08:53
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.13 06:37
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.13 01:35
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
AlphaGoldSignal
30 USD per month
307%
0
0
USD
300
USD
14
100%
171
65%
13%
1.76
2.99
USD
43%
1:500
Copy

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