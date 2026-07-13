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Gusti Kompyang Somantari

GoldMother

Gusti Kompyang Somantari
Gusti Kompyang Somantari

Gusti Kompyang Somantari

0 reviews
Reliability
12 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 275%
VantageMarkets-Live 5
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
149
Profit Trades:
97 (65.10%)
Loss Trades:
52 (34.90%)
Best trade:
62.29 USD
Worst trade:
-45.86 USD
Gross Profit:
1 082.64 USD (108 799 pips)
Gross Loss:
-573.31 USD (56 992 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
14 (189.28 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
189.28 USD (14)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.24
Trading activity:
13.28%
Max deposit load:
12.81%
Latest trade:
20 hours ago
Trades per week:
18
Avg holding time:
56 minutes
Recovery Factor:
3.31
Long Trades:
69 (46.31%)
Short Trades:
80 (53.69%)
Profit Factor:
1.89
Expected Payoff:
3.42 USD
Average Profit:
11.16 USD
Average Loss:
-11.03 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-55.46 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-82.83 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
37.00%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
153.89 USD (19.25%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
36.35% (153.89 USD)
By Equity:
11.83% (37.08 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD+ 149
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD+ 509
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD+ 52K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +62.29 USD
Worst trade: -46 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 14
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +189.28 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -55.46 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VantageMarkets-Live 5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2026.07.27 03:55
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.21 13:49
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.13 06:37
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.13 00:33
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
GoldMother
30 USD per month
275%
0
0
USD
433
USD
12
100%
149
65%
13%
1.88
3.42
USD
36%
1:500
Copy

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Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

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