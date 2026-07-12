PulseFX is an AI‑powered forex trading system. An AI engine analyses both the macro/fundamental picture (economic data, central banks, sentiment) and multi‑timeframe technicals (Daily → H4 → H1), cross‑checking several independent perspectives before every decision and learning from its own results trade after trade (self‑learning).

One philosophy: protect capital first, seek profit second.

Strict risk rules on every trade: fixed small risk (~0.5%), a stop loss always in place with automatic sizing, a daily‑loss kill‑switch, a news filter (no entries around high‑impact data), exposure & anti‑correlation limits, and no over‑trading — no clean setup, no trade.

The AI decides what and when, risk discipline decides how much. Few, well‑aligned entries across fundamentals, trend and momentum — built for consistency and low drawdown, not gambling.