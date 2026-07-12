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Gerardo Gargano

Aiforexbot

Gerardo Gargano
Gerardo Gargano

Gerardo Gargano

0 reviews
Reliability
4 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 2%
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
1:30
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
628
Profit Trades:
345 (54.93%)
Loss Trades:
283 (45.06%)
Best trade:
661.73 EUR
Worst trade:
-507.96 EUR
Gross Profit:
5 538.57 EUR (81 344 pips)
Gross Loss:
-5 172.22 EUR (83 401 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
29 (55.02 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
661.73 EUR (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.04
Trading activity:
74.44%
Max deposit load:
100.77%
Latest trade:
13 hours ago
Trades per week:
347
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.27
Long Trades:
339 (53.98%)
Short Trades:
289 (46.02%)
Profit Factor:
1.07
Expected Payoff:
0.58 EUR
Average Profit:
16.05 EUR
Average Loss:
-18.28 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
20 (-11.81 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 194.82 EUR (3)
Monthly growth:
2.07%
Algo trading:
48%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
531.36 EUR
Maximal:
1 365.63 EUR (102.35%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
24.67% (1 365.37 EUR)
By Equity:
26.36% (1 447.96 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 261
EURUSD 45
CADCHF 33
EURCHF 22
USDJPY 18
GBPAUD 18
EURJPY 17
EURNZD 16
USDCAD 16
EURCAD 15
GBPUSD 14
AUDCHF 13
AUDUSD 13
AUDJPY 13
CHFJPY 13
EURGBP 11
NZDJPY 10
GBPCAD 10
GBPNZD 9
CADJPY 9
GBPCHF 8
EURAUD 8
AUDNZD 7
NZDUSD 7
NZDCAD 6
NZDCHF 5
AUDCAD 4
GBPJPY 4
USDCHF 3
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 987
EURUSD -124
CADCHF 8
EURCHF 5
USDJPY 32
GBPAUD -63
EURJPY -49
EURNZD -83
USDCAD 49
EURCAD 28
GBPUSD -64
AUDCHF -81
AUDUSD 24
AUDJPY -40
CHFJPY 78
EURGBP -20
NZDJPY -17
GBPCAD 34
GBPNZD -70
CADJPY 9
GBPCHF 4
EURAUD -133
AUDNZD -33
NZDUSD -68
NZDCAD -17
NZDCHF 24
AUDCAD -34
GBPJPY 17
USDCHF 15
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD -4.5K
EURUSD 335
CADCHF 68
EURCHF 127
USDJPY 625
GBPAUD -545
EURJPY -72
EURNZD -741
USDCAD 1.1K
EURCAD 654
GBPUSD -387
AUDCHF -379
AUDUSD -57
AUDJPY -122
CHFJPY 1.8K
EURGBP 69
NZDJPY 81
GBPCAD 494
GBPNZD -148
CADJPY 202
GBPCHF 325
EURAUD -626
AUDNZD -226
NZDUSD -275
NZDCAD 19
NZDCHF 335
AUDCAD -303
GBPJPY 89
USDCHF 124
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +661.73 EUR
Worst trade: -508 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 1
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +55.02 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -11.81 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsEU-MT5-5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

VantageMarkets-Live 14
0.00 × 2
VantageMarkets-Live 13
0.00 × 17
GOMarketsMU-Live
0.00 × 2
TickmillEU-Live
0.00 × 2
Earnex-Trade
0.00 × 2
PUPrime-Live
0.46 × 117
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
0.84 × 125
ICMarketsSC-MT5-3
0.97 × 332
Exness-MT5Real3
1.17 × 6
Bybit-Live
1.25 × 4
FusionMarkets-Live
1.29 × 293
FPMarketsSC-Live
1.34 × 41
VantageInternational-Live 10
1.55 × 122
VantageInternational-Live 5
1.60 × 15
BlueberryMarkets-Live
1.61 × 215
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.62 × 1296
FxPro-MT5 Live02
1.62 × 156
Coinexx-Live
1.76 × 33
ICMarketsSC-MT5-6
1.79 × 255
TitanFX-MT5-01
1.85 × 154
Exness-MT5Real12
1.89 × 19
RoboForex-ECN
1.95 × 4351
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
1.99 × 478
UnitedSecurities-Server
2.00 × 4
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
2.02 × 1170
101 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register

PulseFX is an AI‑powered forex trading system. An AI engine analyses both the macro/fundamental picture (economic data, central banks, sentiment) and multi‑timeframe technicals (Daily → H4 → H1), cross‑checking several independent perspectives before every decision and learning from its own results trade after trade (self‑learning).

One philosophy: protect capital first, seek profit second.

Strict risk rules on every trade: fixed small risk (~0.5%), a stop loss always in place with automatic sizing, a daily‑loss kill‑switch, a news filter (no entries around high‑impact data), exposure & anti‑correlation limits, and no over‑trading — no clean setup, no trade.

The AI decides what and when, risk discipline decides how much. Few, well‑aligned entries across fundamentals, trend and momentum — built for consistency and low drawdown, not gambling.


No reviews
2026.08.07 15:57
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.85% of days out of 26 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.08.05 13:56
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.08.05 12:56
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.17% of days out of 24 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.08.05 10:55
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.08.05 07:54
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.17% of days out of 24 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.16 14:13
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.07.15 10:55
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.07.15 09:53
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.07.15 08:53
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.07.15 07:53
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.07.13 17:45
Share of trading days is too low
2026.07.13 17:45
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.07.13 16:45
Share of trading days is too low
2026.07.13 16:45
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.07.12 22:33
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.12 22:33
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.12 22:33
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.07.12 22:33
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.12 22:33
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Aiforexbot
30 USD per month
2%
0
0
USD
5.1K
EUR
4
48%
628
54%
74%
1.07
0.58
EUR
26%
1:30
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.