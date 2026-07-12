- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|261
|EURUSD
|45
|CADCHF
|33
|EURCHF
|22
|USDJPY
|18
|GBPAUD
|18
|EURJPY
|17
|EURNZD
|16
|USDCAD
|16
|EURCAD
|15
|GBPUSD
|14
|AUDCHF
|13
|AUDUSD
|13
|AUDJPY
|13
|CHFJPY
|13
|EURGBP
|11
|NZDJPY
|10
|GBPCAD
|10
|GBPNZD
|9
|CADJPY
|9
|GBPCHF
|8
|EURAUD
|8
|AUDNZD
|7
|NZDUSD
|7
|NZDCAD
|6
|NZDCHF
|5
|AUDCAD
|4
|GBPJPY
|4
|USDCHF
|3
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|987
|EURUSD
|-124
|CADCHF
|8
|EURCHF
|5
|USDJPY
|32
|GBPAUD
|-63
|EURJPY
|-49
|EURNZD
|-83
|USDCAD
|49
|EURCAD
|28
|GBPUSD
|-64
|AUDCHF
|-81
|AUDUSD
|24
|AUDJPY
|-40
|CHFJPY
|78
|EURGBP
|-20
|NZDJPY
|-17
|GBPCAD
|34
|GBPNZD
|-70
|CADJPY
|9
|GBPCHF
|4
|EURAUD
|-133
|AUDNZD
|-33
|NZDUSD
|-68
|NZDCAD
|-17
|NZDCHF
|24
|AUDCAD
|-34
|GBPJPY
|17
|USDCHF
|15
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|-4.5K
|EURUSD
|335
|CADCHF
|68
|EURCHF
|127
|USDJPY
|625
|GBPAUD
|-545
|EURJPY
|-72
|EURNZD
|-741
|USDCAD
|1.1K
|EURCAD
|654
|GBPUSD
|-387
|AUDCHF
|-379
|AUDUSD
|-57
|AUDJPY
|-122
|CHFJPY
|1.8K
|EURGBP
|69
|NZDJPY
|81
|GBPCAD
|494
|GBPNZD
|-148
|CADJPY
|202
|GBPCHF
|325
|EURAUD
|-626
|AUDNZD
|-226
|NZDUSD
|-275
|NZDCAD
|19
|NZDCHF
|335
|AUDCAD
|-303
|GBPJPY
|89
|USDCHF
|124
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsEU-MT5-5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
VantageMarkets-Live 14
|0.00 × 2
|
VantageMarkets-Live 13
|0.00 × 17
|
GOMarketsMU-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
TickmillEU-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
Earnex-Trade
|0.00 × 2
|
PUPrime-Live
|0.46 × 117
|
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
|0.84 × 125
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-3
|0.97 × 332
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|1.17 × 6
|
Bybit-Live
|1.25 × 4
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|1.29 × 293
|
FPMarketsSC-Live
|1.34 × 41
|
VantageInternational-Live 10
|1.55 × 122
|
VantageInternational-Live 5
|1.60 × 15
|
BlueberryMarkets-Live
|1.61 × 215
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|1.62 × 1296
|
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|1.62 × 156
|
Coinexx-Live
|1.76 × 33
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-6
|1.79 × 255
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|1.85 × 154
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|1.89 × 19
|
RoboForex-ECN
|1.95 × 4351
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|1.99 × 478
|
UnitedSecurities-Server
|2.00 × 4
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|2.02 × 1170
PulseFX is an AI‑powered forex trading system. An AI engine analyses both the macro/fundamental picture (economic data, central banks, sentiment) and multi‑timeframe technicals (Daily → H4 → H1), cross‑checking several independent perspectives before every decision and learning from its own results trade after trade (self‑learning).
One philosophy: protect capital first, seek profit second.
Strict risk rules on every trade: fixed small risk (~0.5%), a stop loss always in place with automatic sizing, a daily‑loss kill‑switch, a news filter (no entries around high‑impact data), exposure & anti‑correlation limits, and no over‑trading — no clean setup, no trade.
The AI decides what and when, risk discipline decides how much. Few, well‑aligned entries across fundamentals, trend and momentum — built for consistency and low drawdown, not gambling.
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