- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
345
Profit Trades:
257 (74.49%)
Loss Trades:
88 (25.51%)
Best trade:
12.29 USD
Worst trade:
-13.87 USD
Gross Profit:
409.71 USD (4 232 474 pips)
Gross Loss:
-197.23 USD (1 798 890 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
20 (27.46 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
34.85 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.23
Trading activity:
88.75%
Max deposit load:
6.32%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
67
Avg holding time:
8 hours
Recovery Factor:
7.14
Long Trades:
191 (55.36%)
Short Trades:
154 (44.64%)
Profit Factor:
2.08
Expected Payoff:
0.62 USD
Average Profit:
1.59 USD
Average Loss:
-2.24 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-18.60 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-29.74 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
22.27%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
29.74 USD (2.90%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
2.90% (29.74 USD)
By Equity:
12.87% (149.48 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|BTCUSD
|345
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|BTCUSD
|212
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|BTCUSD
|2.5M
|
2M 4M 6M
|
2M 4M 6M
|
2M 4M 6M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +12.29 USD
Worst trade: -14 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +27.46 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -18.60 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Weltrade-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
VantageInternational-Live 3
|0.00 × 507
|
VantageInternational-Live 16
|0.00 × 78
|
ZeroMarkets-Live-1
|0.00 × 12
|
VantageInternational-Live 20
|0.00 × 11
|
LiteFinanceVC-Live-04
|0.00 × 12
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live32
|0.00 × 20
|
TitanFX-02
|0.00 × 1
|
EightcapLtd-Real-4
|0.00 × 3
|
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real
|0.00 × 10
|
ICMarketsSC-Live17
|0.00 × 8
|
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|0.02 × 133
|
ICMarketsSC-Live22
|0.45 × 49
Professional trader don't gamble, they execute a proven strategy
✅ Wait for high probability setups
✅ Protect your capital
✅ Let winners run
✅ Stay disciplined, no matter the market
Success in trading is built one smart decision at a time
Precision, patience, and consistence
Telegram : @astromaxsmarttrade
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
50 USD per month
22%
0
0
USD
USD
1.2K
USD
USD
4
100%
345
74%
89%
2.07
0.62
USD
USD
13%
1:500