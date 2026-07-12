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Signals / MetaTrader 4 / BITCOIN SUPERB
Hamas Izzet Qordhowi

BITCOIN SUPERB

Hamas Izzet Qordhowi
Hamas Izzet Qordhowi

Hamas Izzet Qordhowi

0 reviews
Reliability
4 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 50 USD per month
growth since 2026 22%
Weltrade-Live
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
345
Profit Trades:
257 (74.49%)
Loss Trades:
88 (25.51%)
Best trade:
12.29 USD
Worst trade:
-13.87 USD
Gross Profit:
409.71 USD (4 232 474 pips)
Gross Loss:
-197.23 USD (1 798 890 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
20 (27.46 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
34.85 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.23
Trading activity:
88.75%
Max deposit load:
6.32%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
67
Avg holding time:
8 hours
Recovery Factor:
7.14
Long Trades:
191 (55.36%)
Short Trades:
154 (44.64%)
Profit Factor:
2.08
Expected Payoff:
0.62 USD
Average Profit:
1.59 USD
Average Loss:
-2.24 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-18.60 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-29.74 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
22.27%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
29.74 USD (2.90%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
2.90% (29.74 USD)
By Equity:
12.87% (149.48 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
BTCUSD 345
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
BTCUSD 212
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
BTCUSD 2.5M
2M 4M 6M
2M 4M 6M
2M 4M 6M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +12.29 USD
Worst trade: -14 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +27.46 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -18.60 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Weltrade-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

VantageInternational-Live 3
0.00 × 507
VantageInternational-Live 16
0.00 × 78
ZeroMarkets-Live-1
0.00 × 12
VantageInternational-Live 20
0.00 × 11
LiteFinanceVC-Live-04
0.00 × 12
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live32
0.00 × 20
TitanFX-02
0.00 × 1
EightcapLtd-Real-4
0.00 × 3
FusionMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real
0.00 × 10
ICMarketsSC-Live17
0.00 × 8
ICMarketsSC-Live04
0.02 × 133
ICMarketsSC-Live22
0.45 × 49
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Professional trader don't gamble, they execute a proven strategy

✅ Wait for high probability setups
✅ Protect your capital
✅ Let winners run
✅ Stay disciplined, no matter the market

Success in trading is built one smart decision at a time

Precision, patience, and consistence

Telegram : @astromaxsmarttrade
No reviews
2026.08.05 01:52
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.17 16:29
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.13 23:49
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.07.12 22:33
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.07.12 21:31
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.07.12 16:29
Share of trading days is too low
2026.07.12 16:29
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.07.12 15:27
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.12 15:27
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.12 15:27
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.07.12 15:27
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.12 15:27
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
BITCOIN SUPERB
50 USD per month
22%
0
0
USD
1.2K
USD
4
100%
345
74%
89%
2.07
0.62
USD
13%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.