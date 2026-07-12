- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
586
Profit Trades:
324 (55.29%)
Loss Trades:
262 (44.71%)
Best trade:
74.45 USD
Worst trade:
-62.09 USD
Gross Profit:
2 802.50 USD (280 241 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 065.11 USD (202 651 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
18 (151.67 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
173.54 USD (12)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.08
Trading activity:
16.16%
Max deposit load:
9.41%
Latest trade:
20 hours ago
Trades per week:
17
Avg holding time:
40 minutes
Recovery Factor:
3.10
Long Trades:
318 (54.27%)
Short Trades:
268 (45.73%)
Profit Factor:
1.36
Expected Payoff:
1.26 USD
Average Profit:
8.65 USD
Average Loss:
-7.88 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
13 (-62.25 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-161.95 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
18.71%
Annual Forecast:
227.01%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
95.79 USD
Maximal:
237.86 USD (22.28%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
52.88% (226.39 USD)
By Equity:
5.67% (34.79 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|586
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|737
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|78K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +74.45 USD
Worst trade: -62 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 12
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +151.67 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -62.25 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-Live17" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarkets-Live03
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live32
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageMarkets-Live 16
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|2.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live17
|2.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 16
|4.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live14
|4.05 × 63
|
ICMarketsSC-Live06
|5.75 × 79
|
TradersWay-Live
|13.00 × 1
|
MonetaMarketsTrading-Live
|16.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|18.00 × 1
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
511%
0
0
USD
USD
740
USD
USD
27
100%
586
55%
16%
1.35
1.26
USD
USD
53%
1:500