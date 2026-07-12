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Agus Suhanjaya

GoldHunter

Agus Suhanjaya
Agus Suhanjaya

Agus Suhanjaya

0 reviews
Reliability
27 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 511%
ICMarketsSC-Live17
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
586
Profit Trades:
324 (55.29%)
Loss Trades:
262 (44.71%)
Best trade:
74.45 USD
Worst trade:
-62.09 USD
Gross Profit:
2 802.50 USD (280 241 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 065.11 USD (202 651 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
18 (151.67 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
173.54 USD (12)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.08
Trading activity:
16.16%
Max deposit load:
9.41%
Latest trade:
20 hours ago
Trades per week:
17
Avg holding time:
40 minutes
Recovery Factor:
3.10
Long Trades:
318 (54.27%)
Short Trades:
268 (45.73%)
Profit Factor:
1.36
Expected Payoff:
1.26 USD
Average Profit:
8.65 USD
Average Loss:
-7.88 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
13 (-62.25 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-161.95 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
18.71%
Annual Forecast:
227.01%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
95.79 USD
Maximal:
237.86 USD (22.28%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
52.88% (226.39 USD)
By Equity:
5.67% (34.79 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 586
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 737
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 78K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +74.45 USD
Worst trade: -62 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 12
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +151.67 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -62.25 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-Live17" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarkets-Live03
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live32
0.00 × 1
VantageMarkets-Live 16
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live10
2.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live17
2.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 16
4.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live14
4.05 × 63
ICMarketsSC-Live06
5.75 × 79
TradersWay-Live
13.00 × 1
MonetaMarketsTrading-Live
16.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live26
18.00 × 1
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2026.07.24 13:37
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.24 00:29
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.21 14:51
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.12 14:27
80% of growth achieved within 4 days. This comprises 2.53% of days out of 158 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.12 14:27
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.12 14:27
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
GoldHunter
30 USD per month
511%
0
0
USD
740
USD
27
100%
586
55%
16%
1.35
1.26
USD
53%
1:500
Copy

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Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

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