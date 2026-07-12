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Cho Hong Au

Anson Account 1

Cho Hong Au
Cho Hong Au

Cho Hong Au

Sleeping Mode💤
0 reviews
Reliability
7 weeks
1 / 737 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 101%
GTCGlobalSA-Live 1
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
103
Profit Trades:
76 (73.78%)
Loss Trades:
27 (26.21%)
Best trade:
71.90 USD
Worst trade:
-82.55 USD
Gross Profit:
1 836.65 USD (38 374 pips)
Gross Loss:
-758.54 USD (16 142 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
29 (1 114.30 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 114.30 USD (29)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.35
Trading activity:
1.84%
Max deposit load:
6.45%
Latest trade:
3 days ago
Trades per week:
16
Avg holding time:
5 minutes
Recovery Factor:
2.80
Long Trades:
43 (41.75%)
Short Trades:
60 (58.25%)
Profit Factor:
2.42
Expected Payoff:
10.47 USD
Average Profit:
24.17 USD
Average Loss:
-28.09 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-338.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-338.00 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
-6.12%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
45.15 USD
Maximal:
385.09 USD (16.03%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
37.37% (385.09 USD)
By Equity:
18.89% (176.75 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 103
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 1.1K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 22K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +71.90 USD
Worst trade: -83 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 29
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 114.30 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -338.00 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "GTCGlobalSA-Live 1" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Axi-US03-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live26
12.56 × 9
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
🚀 Anson Account 1 – High Win-Rate Gold Breakout Strategy

This is a live account focused exclusively on XAUUSD (Gold) using a breakout strategy.

Strategy style: Short-term breakout on Gold.  
No martingale. No grid. Pure breakout entries with tight risk control.
Suitable for traders who prefer high win-rate, short holding time, and low deposit load on Gold.
Feel free to contact me if you have any question.


No reviews
2026.08.03 13:40
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 4.65% of days out of 43 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.30 07:17
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.24 00:29
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.07.13 04:37
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.07.13 04:37
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.12 11:25
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Anson Account 1
30 USD per month
101%
1
737
USD
687
USD
7
0%
103
73%
2%
2.42
10.47
USD
37%
1:500
Copy

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Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

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