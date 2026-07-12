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Evgeny Beltoev

Gold trading is manual

Evgeny Beltoev
Evgeny Beltoev

Evgeny Beltoev

0 reviews
38 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 50 USD per month
growth since 2025 -14%
Bybit-Live-7
1:500
How to subscribe?
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  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
261
Profit Trades:
124 (47.50%)
Loss Trades:
137 (52.49%)
Best trade:
70.80 UST
Worst trade:
-84.50 UST
Gross Profit:
1 235.74 UST (25 103 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 562.87 UST (30 081 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
7 (187.52 UST)
Maximal consecutive profit:
187.52 UST (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.09
Trading activity:
1.72%
Max deposit load:
14.73%
Latest trade:
9 days ago
Trades per week:
1
Avg holding time:
6 minutes
Recovery Factor:
-0.80
Long Trades:
180 (68.97%)
Short Trades:
81 (31.03%)
Profit Factor:
0.79
Expected Payoff:
-1.25 UST
Average Profit:
9.97 UST
Average Loss:
-11.41 UST
Maximum consecutive losses:
10 (-21.06 UST)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-146.10 UST (6)
Monthly growth:
-5.85%
Annual Forecast:
-70.96%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
329.84 UST
Maximal:
409.06 UST (178.46%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
25.14% (41.90 UST)
By Equity:
1.20% (33.50 UST)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD+ 258
XAUAUD+ 3
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD+ -393
XAUAUD+ 66
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD+ -5.9K
XAUAUD+ 942
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +70.80 UST
Worst trade: -85 UST
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +187.52 UST
Maximal consecutive loss: -21.06 UST

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Bybit-Live-7" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

ручная торговля золотом 
No reviews
2026.08.05 15:57
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.07.15 18:59
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.07.12 10:25
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 29 days. This comprises 11.93% of days out of the 243 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.12 10:25
80% of trades performed within 11 days. This comprises 4.53% of days out of the 243 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Gold trading is manual
50 USD per month
-14%
0
0
USD
2.7K
UST
38
0%
261
47%
2%
0.79
-1.25
UST
25%
1:500
Copy

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