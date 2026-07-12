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Jiming Chen

Nasdaq Following

Jiming Chen
Jiming Chen

Jiming Chen

2 topics 1 comment
0 reviews
Reliability
25 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 108%
CPTMarkets-Live04
1:500
How to subscribe?
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  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
526
Profit Trades:
349 (66.34%)
Loss Trades:
177 (33.65%)
Best trade:
81.33 USD
Worst trade:
-84.69 USD
Gross Profit:
2 780.28 USD (251 308 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 685.69 USD (135 156 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
37 (291.61 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
291.61 USD (37)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.17
Trading activity:
67.32%
Max deposit load:
65.24%
Latest trade:
22 hours ago
Trades per week:
48
Avg holding time:
8 hours
Recovery Factor:
2.98
Long Trades:
344 (65.40%)
Short Trades:
182 (34.60%)
Profit Factor:
1.65
Expected Payoff:
2.08 USD
Average Profit:
7.97 USD
Average Loss:
-9.52 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-82.79 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-158.20 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
-0.68%
Annual Forecast:
-8.28%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
366.85 USD (15.75%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
21.54% (366.85 USD)
By Equity:
18.87% (204.05 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
NASUSD 370
XAUUSD 90
EURUSD 31
GBPUSD 25
USDJPY 9
GBPJPY 1
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
NASUSD 883
XAUUSD 336
EURUSD 8
GBPUSD -58
USDJPY -74
GBPJPY -1
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
NASUSD 92K
XAUUSD 26K
EURUSD 68
GBPUSD -1.1K
USDJPY -803
GBPJPY -46
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +81.33 USD
Worst trade: -85 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 37
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +291.61 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -82.79 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "CPTMarkets-Live04" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2026.07.25 11:51
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:1000
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Nasdaq Following
30 USD per month
108%
0
0
USD
1.2K
USD
25
0%
526
66%
67%
1.64
2.08
USD
22%
1:500
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