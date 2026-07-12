- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
418
Profit Trades:
161 (38.51%)
Loss Trades:
257 (61.48%)
Best trade:
152.35 USD
Worst trade:
-60.96 USD
Gross Profit:
3 212.40 USD (181 105 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 933.13 USD (138 715 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
8 (102.48 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
345.92 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.04
Trading activity:
38.19%
Max deposit load:
41.87%
Latest trade:
14 hours ago
Trades per week:
115
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
0.64
Long Trades:
168 (40.19%)
Short Trades:
250 (59.81%)
Profit Factor:
1.10
Expected Payoff:
0.67 USD
Average Profit:
19.95 USD
Average Loss:
-11.41 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
13 (-131.41 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-224.24 USD (11)
Monthly growth:
29.87%
Algo trading:
97%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
129.60 USD
Maximal:
436.87 USD (33.42%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
33.42% (436.87 USD)
By Equity:
4.98% (56.72 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|316
|.DE40Cash
|83
|.US500Cash
|16
|EURUSD
|3
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|492
|.DE40Cash
|-157
|.US500Cash
|-29
|EURUSD
|-27
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|45K
|.DE40Cash
|-2.2K
|.US500Cash
|-81
|EURUSD
|-74
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +152.35 USD
Worst trade: -61 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 11
Maximal consecutive profit: +102.48 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -131.41 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|0.00 × 3
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live3
|0.00 × 4
|
Exness-Real3
|0.00 × 2
|
Just2Trade-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
Alpari-Pro.ECN
|0.00 × 1
|
TitanFX-04
|0.07 × 14
|
Pepperstone-Edge02
|0.08 × 12
|
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN2
|0.12 × 26
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|0.13 × 45
|
TradersGlobalGroup-Live 2
|0.17 × 35
|
ICMarketsSC-Live32
|0.18 × 11
|
ThreeTrader-Live
|0.33 × 36
|
ICMarketsSC-Live07
|0.33 × 57
|
XMTrading-Real 34
|0.36 × 14
|
WorldForex-Live
|0.36 × 11
|
VTMarkets-Live 3
|0.40 × 63
|
ICMarketsSC-Live08
|0.40 × 10
|
TitanFX-01
|0.44 × 16
|
Tickmill-Live08
|0.45 × 22
|
GoMarkets-Real 1
|0.49 × 207
|
GoMarkets-Real 10
|0.50 × 6
|
DooPrime-Live 2
|0.50 × 10
|
Darwinex-Live
|0.56 × 72
|
ICMarketsSC-Live06
|0.56 × 277
|
ICMarketsSC-Live16
|0.59 × 59
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
55 USD per month
30%
0
0
USD
USD
1.2K
USD
USD
4
97%
418
38%
38%
1.09
0.67
USD
USD
33%
1:500