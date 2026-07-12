The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-Live05 0.00 × 3 TMGM.TradeMax-Live3 0.00 × 4 Exness-Real3 0.00 × 2 Just2Trade-Real 0.00 × 1 Alpari-Pro.ECN 0.00 × 1 TitanFX-04 0.07 × 14 Pepperstone-Edge02 0.08 × 12 ForexTimeFXTM-ECN2 0.12 × 26 ICMarketsSC-Live24 0.13 × 45 TradersGlobalGroup-Live 2 0.17 × 35 ICMarketsSC-Live32 0.18 × 11 ThreeTrader-Live 0.33 × 36 ICMarketsSC-Live07 0.33 × 57 XMTrading-Real 34 0.36 × 14 WorldForex-Live 0.36 × 11 VTMarkets-Live 3 0.40 × 63 ICMarketsSC-Live08 0.40 × 10 TitanFX-01 0.44 × 16 Tickmill-Live08 0.45 × 22 GoMarkets-Real 1 0.49 × 207 GoMarkets-Real 10 0.50 × 6 DooPrime-Live 2 0.50 × 10 Darwinex-Live 0.56 × 72 ICMarketsSC-Live06 0.56 × 277 ICMarketsSC-Live16 0.59 × 59 130 more... To see trades in realtime, please log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor