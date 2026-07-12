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Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Drakkar
Oleksandr Stashuk

Drakkar

Oleksandr Stashuk
Oleksandr Stashuk

Oleksandr Stashuk

3 comments
0 reviews
Reliability
4 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 55 USD per month
growth since 2026 30%
RoboForex-ECN-2
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
418
Profit Trades:
161 (38.51%)
Loss Trades:
257 (61.48%)
Best trade:
152.35 USD
Worst trade:
-60.96 USD
Gross Profit:
3 212.40 USD (181 105 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 933.13 USD (138 715 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
8 (102.48 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
345.92 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.04
Trading activity:
38.19%
Max deposit load:
41.87%
Latest trade:
14 hours ago
Trades per week:
115
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
0.64
Long Trades:
168 (40.19%)
Short Trades:
250 (59.81%)
Profit Factor:
1.10
Expected Payoff:
0.67 USD
Average Profit:
19.95 USD
Average Loss:
-11.41 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
13 (-131.41 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-224.24 USD (11)
Monthly growth:
29.87%
Algo trading:
97%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
129.60 USD
Maximal:
436.87 USD (33.42%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
33.42% (436.87 USD)
By Equity:
4.98% (56.72 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 316
.DE40Cash 83
.US500Cash 16
EURUSD 3
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 492
.DE40Cash -157
.US500Cash -29
EURUSD -27
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 45K
.DE40Cash -2.2K
.US500Cash -81
EURUSD -74
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +152.35 USD
Worst trade: -61 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 11
Maximal consecutive profit: +102.48 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -131.41 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.00 × 3
TMGM.TradeMax-Live3
0.00 × 4
Exness-Real3
0.00 × 2
Just2Trade-Real
0.00 × 1
Alpari-Pro.ECN
0.00 × 1
TitanFX-04
0.07 × 14
Pepperstone-Edge02
0.08 × 12
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN2
0.12 × 26
ICMarketsSC-Live24
0.13 × 45
TradersGlobalGroup-Live 2
0.17 × 35
ICMarketsSC-Live32
0.18 × 11
ThreeTrader-Live
0.33 × 36
ICMarketsSC-Live07
0.33 × 57
XMTrading-Real 34
0.36 × 14
WorldForex-Live
0.36 × 11
VTMarkets-Live 3
0.40 × 63
ICMarketsSC-Live08
0.40 × 10
TitanFX-01
0.44 × 16
Tickmill-Live08
0.45 × 22
GoMarkets-Real 1
0.49 × 207
GoMarkets-Real 10
0.50 × 6
DooPrime-Live 2
0.50 × 10
Darwinex-Live
0.56 × 72
ICMarketsSC-Live06
0.56 × 277
ICMarketsSC-Live16
0.59 × 59
130 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2026.08.07 14:56
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.08.07 11:55
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.08.05 11:56
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.08.05 09:55
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.17% of days out of 24 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.08.04 13:48
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.08.03 06:04
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.55% of days out of 22 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.14 12:42
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.07.13 12:41
Share of trading days is too low
2026.07.13 12:41
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.07.13 12:41
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.07.13 11:41
Share of trading days is too low
2026.07.13 11:41
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.07.13 11:41
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.07.13 10:41
Share of trading days is too low
2026.07.13 10:41
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.07.13 09:39
Share of trading days is too low
2026.07.13 09:39
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.07.13 08:39
Share of trading days is too low
2026.07.13 08:39
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.07.13 07:39
Share of trading days is too low
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Drakkar
55 USD per month
30%
0
0
USD
1.2K
USD
4
97%
418
38%
38%
1.09
0.67
USD
33%
1:500
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