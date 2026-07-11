- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
901
Profit Trades:
705 (78.24%)
Loss Trades:
196 (21.75%)
Best trade:
422.08 USD
Worst trade:
-368.28 USD
Gross Profit:
10 447.94 USD (421 128 pips)
Gross Loss:
-8 450.13 USD (402 321 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
33 (109.30 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
715.56 USD (13)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.10
Trading activity:
21.97%
Max deposit load:
2.33%
Latest trade:
23 hours ago
Trades per week:
36
Avg holding time:
3 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.66
Long Trades:
441 (48.95%)
Short Trades:
460 (51.05%)
Profit Factor:
1.24
Expected Payoff:
2.22 USD
Average Profit:
14.82 USD
Average Loss:
-43.11 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-1 225.28 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 225.28 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
13.73%
Annual Forecast:
168.02%
Algo trading:
68%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.06 USD
Maximal:
3 019.68 USD (63.98%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
67.49% (3 019.62 USD)
By Equity:
15.08% (370.14 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD+
|901
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD+
|2K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD+
|19K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +422.08 USD
Worst trade: -368 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 13
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +109.30 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 225.28 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VantageMarkets-Live 15" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
285%
0
0
USD
USD
2.6K
USD
USD
34
68%
901
78%
22%
1.23
2.22
USD
USD
67%
1:500