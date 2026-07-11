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Sergio Villar Leon

Anubis Prime

Sergio Villar Leon
Sergio Villar Leon

Sergio Villar Leon

1 comment
0 reviews
7 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 50 USD per month
growth since 2026 -3%
VantageMarkets-Live 4
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
20
Profit Trades:
14 (70.00%)
Loss Trades:
6 (30.00%)
Best trade:
8.86 EUR
Worst trade:
-13.99 EUR
Gross Profit:
32.24 EUR (3 721 pips)
Gross Loss:
-55.64 EUR (6 263 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
4 (26.34 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
26.34 EUR (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.17
Trading activity:
1.05%
Max deposit load:
1.71%
Latest trade:
20 hours ago
Trades per week:
7
Avg holding time:
21 minutes
Recovery Factor:
-0.44
Long Trades:
10 (50.00%)
Short Trades:
10 (50.00%)
Profit Factor:
0.58
Expected Payoff:
-1.17 EUR
Average Profit:
2.30 EUR
Average Loss:
-9.27 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-25.52 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-25.52 EUR (2)
Monthly growth:
-4.39%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
27.11 EUR
Maximal:
53.33 EUR (5.68%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
5.68% (53.30 EUR)
By Equity:
2.18% (20.14 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD+ 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD+ -27
12 24 36 48 60 72 84 96
12 24 36 48 60 72 84 96
12 24 36 48 60 72 84 96
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD+ -2.5K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +8.86 EUR
Worst trade: -14 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +26.34 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -25.52 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VantageMarkets-Live 4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Anubis Prime strategy live signal
No reviews
2026.07.29 02:09
Share of trading days is too low
2026.07.29 02:09
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.07.29 02:09
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.07.28 14:05
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.07.28 13:04
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.07.28 10:03
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.17 13:27
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.17 13:27
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 3 days. This comprises 12.5% of days out of the 24 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.14 12:16
Share of trading days is too low
2026.07.11 14:11
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 2 days. This comprises 11.76% of days out of the 17 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.11 14:11
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.07.11 14:11
Low trading activity - only 4 trades detected in the last month
2026.07.11 14:11
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.11 14:11
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
2026.07.11 14:11
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 11 days
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Anubis Prime
50 USD per month
-3%
0
0
USD
889
EUR
7
100%
20
70%
1%
0.57
-1.17
EUR
6%
1:500
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