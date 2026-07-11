- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
292
Profit Trades:
124 (42.46%)
Loss Trades:
168 (57.53%)
Best trade:
388.68 USD
Worst trade:
-194.26 USD
Gross Profit:
1 189.00 USD (23 364 pips)
Gross Loss:
-938.89 USD (22 158 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
5 (40.22 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
388.68 USD (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.04
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
5.74%
Latest trade:
12 hours ago
Trades per week:
94
Avg holding time:
8 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.74
Long Trades:
153 (52.40%)
Short Trades:
139 (47.60%)
Profit Factor:
1.27
Expected Payoff:
0.86 USD
Average Profit:
9.59 USD
Average Loss:
-5.59 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-14.66 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-197.11 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
0.21%
Algo trading:
86%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
185.71 USD
Maximal:
336.62 USD (0.34%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.33% (332.43 USD)
By Equity:
0.11% (106.99 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|249
|AUDCAD
|43
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD
|232
|AUDCAD
|19
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD
|1.8K
|AUDCAD
|-595
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +388.68 USD
Worst trade: -194 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 1
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +40.22 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -14.66 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.00 × 4
|
FXOpen-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.15 × 33
|
VTMarkets-Live
|0.19 × 16
|
Darwinex-Live
|0.23 × 3241
|
FOREX.comCA-Live 532
|0.62 × 13
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|0.67 × 15
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live
|0.75 × 4
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|0.75 × 326
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|0.90 × 10
|
Exness-MT5Real31
|1.83 × 6
|
VantageFXInternational-Live
|2.00 × 1
|
SMCapitalMarkets-Live2
|2.00 × 1
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live
|2.86 × 195
|
XMGlobal-MT5 2
|3.00 × 1
|
GBEbrokers-LIVE
|3.00 × 1
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|3.00 × 1
|
Ava-Real 1-MT5
|3.00 × 1
|
EBCFinancialGroupKY-Live01
|3.00 × 2
|
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
|3.75 × 8
|
TickmillUK-Live
|4.00 × 1
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
0%
0
0
USD
USD
100K
USD
USD
5
86%
292
42%
100%
1.26
0.86
USD
USD
0%
1:200