- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
125
Profit Trades:
83 (66.40%)
Loss Trades:
42 (33.60%)
Best trade:
62.20 USD
Worst trade:
-45.76 USD
Gross Profit:
842.14 USD (84 667 pips)
Gross Loss:
-463.27 USD (46 052 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
14 (164.38 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
164.38 USD (14)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.22
Trading activity:
13.25%
Max deposit load:
12.36%
Latest trade:
20 hours ago
Trades per week:
19
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
2.48
Long Trades:
60 (48.00%)
Short Trades:
65 (52.00%)
Profit Factor:
1.82
Expected Payoff:
3.03 USD
Average Profit:
10.15 USD
Average Loss:
-11.03 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-55.33 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-82.43 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
42.69%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
152.52 USD (22.63%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
29.72% (152.52 USD)
By Equity:
8.74% (37.35 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD+
|125
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD+
|379
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD+
|39K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +62.20 USD
Worst trade: -46 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 14
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +164.38 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -55.33 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VantageMarkets-Live 5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
Intraday trading style with breakout system, work on M15-H4 timeframe
All order protected with stop loss and take profit, also with trailing mechanism
Use ECN/Raw Spread account, with leverage maximum at 1:500
Please understand the risk of trading on derivative.
There is no holygrail to success. be patience. and stay calm
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
186%
0
0
USD
USD
438
USD
USD
10
99%
125
66%
13%
1.81
3.03
USD
USD
30%
1:500