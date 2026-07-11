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Nyoman Arsa Widyana

GoldExtractor1

Nyoman Arsa Widyana
Nyoman Arsa Widyana

Nyoman Arsa Widyana

0 reviews
Reliability
39 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 866%
VantageMarkets-Live 11
1:500
How to subscribe?
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  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
797
Profit Trades:
522 (65.49%)
Loss Trades:
275 (34.50%)
Best trade:
74.16 USD
Worst trade:
-80.52 USD
Gross Profit:
4 836.61 USD (475 887 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3 110.27 USD (289 144 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
21 (360.76 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
360.76 USD (21)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.15
Trading activity:
15.76%
Max deposit load:
4.59%
Latest trade:
20 hours ago
Trades per week:
15
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
5.77
Long Trades:
498 (62.48%)
Short Trades:
299 (37.52%)
Profit Factor:
1.56
Expected Payoff:
2.17 USD
Average Profit:
9.27 USD
Average Loss:
-11.31 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
13 (-258.57 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-258.57 USD (13)
Monthly growth:
8.41%
Annual Forecast:
102.06%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
299.27 USD (19.08%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
42.99% (260.74 USD)
By Equity:
3.99% (37.64 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD+ 797
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD+ 1.7K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD+ 187K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +74.16 USD
Worst trade: -81 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 21
Maximum consecutive losses: 13
Maximal consecutive profit: +360.76 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -258.57 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VantageMarkets-Live 11" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Xauusd trading with intraday style
No reviews
2026.07.11 01:03
80% of growth achieved within 10 days. This comprises 4.17% of days out of 240 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
GoldExtractor1
30 USD per month
866%
0
0
USD
1K
USD
39
99%
797
65%
16%
1.55
2.17
USD
43%
1:500
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