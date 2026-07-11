- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
797
Profit Trades:
522 (65.49%)
Loss Trades:
275 (34.50%)
Best trade:
74.16 USD
Worst trade:
-80.52 USD
Gross Profit:
4 836.61 USD (475 887 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3 110.27 USD (289 144 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
21 (360.76 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
360.76 USD (21)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.15
Trading activity:
15.76%
Max deposit load:
4.59%
Latest trade:
20 hours ago
Trades per week:
15
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
5.77
Long Trades:
498 (62.48%)
Short Trades:
299 (37.52%)
Profit Factor:
1.56
Expected Payoff:
2.17 USD
Average Profit:
9.27 USD
Average Loss:
-11.31 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
13 (-258.57 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-258.57 USD (13)
Monthly growth:
8.41%
Annual Forecast:
102.06%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
299.27 USD (19.08%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
42.99% (260.74 USD)
By Equity:
3.99% (37.64 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD+
|797
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD+
|1.7K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD+
|187K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +74.16 USD
Worst trade: -81 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 21
Maximum consecutive losses: 13
Maximal consecutive profit: +360.76 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -258.57 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VantageMarkets-Live 11" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
Xauusd trading with intraday style
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
866%
0
0
USD
USD
1K
USD
USD
39
99%
797
65%
16%
1.55
2.17
USD
USD
43%
1:500