- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
136
Profit Trades:
90 (66.17%)
Loss Trades:
46 (33.82%)
Best trade:
18.42 USD
Worst trade:
-10.48 USD
Gross Profit:
118.94 USD (6 084 pips)
Gross Loss:
-81.35 USD (6 265 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
12 (6.28 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
46.88 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.12
Trading activity:
46.59%
Max deposit load:
105.88%
Latest trade:
18 hours ago
Trades per week:
42
Avg holding time:
7 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.86
Long Trades:
70 (51.47%)
Short Trades:
66 (48.53%)
Profit Factor:
1.46
Expected Payoff:
0.28 USD
Average Profit:
1.32 USD
Average Loss:
-1.77 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-43.76 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-43.76 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
34.29%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.14 USD
Maximal:
43.76 USD (25.49%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
25.48% (43.76 USD)
By Equity:
71.79% (91.33 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|USDCHF_i
|136
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|USDCHF_i
|38
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|USDCHF_i
|-117
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +18.42 USD
Worst trade: -10 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +6.28 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -43.76 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Weltrade-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
Minimun deposit: 50 usd
Recomended deposit: 100 usd
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
38%
0
0
USD
USD
138
USD
USD
5
100%
136
66%
47%
1.46
0.28
USD
USD
72%
1:500