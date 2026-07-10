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Jerome Francois Trapani

SCALPDAY V3 R

Jerome Francois Trapani
Jerome Francois Trapani

Jerome Francois Trapani

0 reviews
12 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 -4%
BlueberryMarkets-Live02
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
266
Profit Trades:
192 (72.18%)
Loss Trades:
74 (27.82%)
Best trade:
34.28 EUR
Worst trade:
-56.71 EUR
Gross Profit:
537.96 EUR (55 980 pips)
Gross Loss:
-544.38 EUR (62 660 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
16 (24.31 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
42.67 EUR (10)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.01
Trading activity:
5.00%
Max deposit load:
19.66%
Latest trade:
22 hours ago
Trades per week:
26
Avg holding time:
4 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.02
Long Trades:
126 (47.37%)
Short Trades:
140 (52.63%)
Profit Factor:
0.99
Expected Payoff:
-0.02 EUR
Average Profit:
2.80 EUR
Average Loss:
-7.36 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
12 (-367.32 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-367.32 EUR (12)
Monthly growth:
-29.95%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
42.37 EUR
Maximal:
368.17 EUR (50.73%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
50.61% (367.32 EUR)
By Equity:
47.56% (343.20 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 159
XAUUSD.i 77
EURNZD.i 30
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD -176
XAUUSD.i 109
EURNZD.i 60
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD -19K
XAUUSD.i 11K
EURNZD.i 1.1K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +34.28 EUR
Worst trade: -57 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 10
Maximum consecutive losses: 12
Maximal consecutive profit: +24.31 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -367.32 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "BlueberryMarkets-Live02" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

BlueberryMarkets-Live02
1.47 × 51
Exness-MT5Real7
2.24 × 51
OctaFX-Real2
5.67 × 3
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2026.08.06 11:49
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.31 14:43
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.31 14:43
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.31 14:43
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2026.07.31 13:43
High current drawdown in 42% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.30 03:17
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.28 01:00
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.20 12:06
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.20 11:07
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.19 20:03
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.07.10 17:57
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.10 17:57
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
SCALPDAY V3 R
30 USD per month
-4%
0
0
USD
535
EUR
12
99%
266
72%
5%
0.98
-0.02
EUR
51%
1:500
Copy

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