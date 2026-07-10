The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "BlueberryMarkets-Live02" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

BlueberryMarkets-Live02 1.47 × 51 Exness-MT5Real7 2.24 × 51 OctaFX-Real2 5.67 × 3 log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor