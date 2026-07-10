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Manh Thang Ngo

EA GOLD99

Manh Thang Ngo
Manh Thang Ngo

Manh Thang Ngo

  • Forex Trader | XAUUSD Specialist at  ha noi
  • Viet Nam
  • 116
1 (1)
**“XAUUSD trader with a disciplined and risk-managed approach
Strategy: Price Action + strict risk control
Focus on capital preservation before profit optimization
Trading style:
No FOMO
No overtrading
Clear entry & exit plan
6 signals
0 reviews
Reliability
29 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 50 USD per month
growth since 2026 299%
EGlobalTrade-Classic3
1:500
How to subscribe?
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  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
5 217
Profit Trades:
3 851 (73.81%)
Loss Trades:
1 366 (26.18%)
Best trade:
342.60 USD
Worst trade:
-189.48 USD
Gross Profit:
33 751.69 USD (20 434 966 pips)
Gross Loss:
-27 489.24 USD (18 249 938 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
29 (94.73 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
2 499.52 USD (16)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.06
Trading activity:
27.13%
Max deposit load:
4.47%
Latest trade:
3 days ago
Trades per week:
52
Avg holding time:
54 minutes
Recovery Factor:
2.57
Long Trades:
2 526 (48.42%)
Short Trades:
2 691 (51.58%)
Profit Factor:
1.23
Expected Payoff:
1.20 USD
Average Profit:
8.76 USD
Average Loss:
-20.12 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
11 (-1 078.31 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 103.79 USD (10)
Monthly growth:
-0.28%
Annual Forecast:
-3.45%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
165.15 USD
Maximal:
2 437.51 USD (25.41%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
32.53% (994.59 USD)
By Equity:
12.98% (955.94 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 5217
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 6.3K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 2.2M
5M 10M 15M 20M 25M 30M 35M 40M
5M 10M 15M 20M 25M 30M 35M 40M
5M 10M 15M 20M 25M 30M 35M 40M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +342.60 USD
Worst trade: -189 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 16
Maximum consecutive losses: 10
Maximal consecutive profit: +94.73 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 078.31 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "EGlobalTrade-Classic3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-Live23
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live22
11.52 × 148
EGlobalTrade-Classic3
13.33 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live05
19.29 × 7
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
EA GOLD99
50 USD per month
299%
0
0
USD
6.2K
USD
29
98%
5 217
73%
27%
1.22
1.20
USD
33%
1:500
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