- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
140
Profit Trades:
45 (32.14%)
Loss Trades:
95 (67.86%)
Best trade:
50.11 USD
Worst trade:
-54.83 USD
Gross Profit:
1 720.82 USD (158 711 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 353.49 USD (205 397 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
5 (249.71 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
249.71 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.15
Trading activity:
40.46%
Max deposit load:
11.10%
Latest trade:
18 hours ago
Trades per week:
5
Avg holding time:
9 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.63
Long Trades:
91 (65.00%)
Short Trades:
49 (35.00%)
Profit Factor:
0.73
Expected Payoff:
-4.52 USD
Average Profit:
38.24 USD
Average Loss:
-24.77 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
10 (-253.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-308.70 USD (9)
Monthly growth:
-43.74%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
731.70 USD
Maximal:
1 004.80 USD (56.67%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
57.32% (1 004.80 USD)
By Equity:
8.17% (77.66 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|140
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|-633
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|-47K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +50.11 USD
Worst trade: -55 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 9
Maximal consecutive profit: +249.71 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -253.00 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
CapitalPointTrading-Live29
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeNation-LiveBravo
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-Prime
|0.00 × 3
|
AGMGroupLtd-Real
|0.00 × 4
|
FXDD-MT4 Live Server 2
|0.00 × 1
|
Darwinex-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
SucdenFinancial-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
GO4X-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
|0.00 × 3
|
SVSFX-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Deltastock-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Hadwins-Global Trader
|0.00 × 2
|
MTrading-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
FXOpen-Real1
|0.00 × 2
|
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
|0.00 × 1
|
ADSS-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 1
|
SFM-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real33
|0.00 × 2
|
AIGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|0.00 × 3
|
MGK-MAIN
|0.00 × 5
|
Exness-Real29
|0.00 × 2
|
VantageMarkets-Live 22
|0.00 × 1
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
-39%
0
0
USD
USD
579
USD
USD
9
0%
140
32%
40%
0.73
-4.52
USD
USD
57%
1:200