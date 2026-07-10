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Andriyan Dwi Saputro

DRIAN77

Andriyan Dwi Saputro
Andriyan Dwi Saputro

Andriyan Dwi Saputro

0 reviews
9 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 -39%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:200
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
140
Profit Trades:
45 (32.14%)
Loss Trades:
95 (67.86%)
Best trade:
50.11 USD
Worst trade:
-54.83 USD
Gross Profit:
1 720.82 USD (158 711 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 353.49 USD (205 397 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
5 (249.71 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
249.71 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.15
Trading activity:
40.46%
Max deposit load:
11.10%
Latest trade:
18 hours ago
Trades per week:
5
Avg holding time:
9 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.63
Long Trades:
91 (65.00%)
Short Trades:
49 (35.00%)
Profit Factor:
0.73
Expected Payoff:
-4.52 USD
Average Profit:
38.24 USD
Average Loss:
-24.77 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
10 (-253.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-308.70 USD (9)
Monthly growth:
-43.74%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
731.70 USD
Maximal:
1 004.80 USD (56.67%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
57.32% (1 004.80 USD)
By Equity:
8.17% (77.66 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 140
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD -633
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD -47K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +50.11 USD
Worst trade: -55 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 9
Maximal consecutive profit: +249.71 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -253.00 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

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0.00 × 3
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0.00 × 1
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ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
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0.00 × 1
Exness-Real33
0.00 × 2
AIGroup-Live
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Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.00 × 3
MGK-MAIN
0.00 × 5
Exness-Real29
0.00 × 2
VantageMarkets-Live 22
0.00 × 1
209 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2026.07.23 11:19
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2026.07.10 14:55
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
DRIAN77
30 USD per month
-39%
0
0
USD
579
USD
9
0%
140
32%
40%
0.73
-4.52
USD
57%
1:200
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