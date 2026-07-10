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Signals / MetaTrader 5 / SCALPDAY V3 S
Jerome Francois Trapani

SCALPDAY V3 S

Jerome Francois Trapani
Jerome Francois Trapani

Jerome Francois Trapani

0 reviews
Reliability
17 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 2%
BlueberryMarkets-Live02
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
175
Profit Trades:
136 (77.71%)
Loss Trades:
39 (22.29%)
Best trade:
20.84 EUR
Worst trade:
-47.45 EUR
Gross Profit:
314.97 EUR (32 206 pips)
Gross Loss:
-352.66 EUR (39 841 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
25 (37.28 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
42.52 EUR (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.01
Trading activity:
5.34%
Max deposit load:
12.39%
Latest trade:
22 hours ago
Trades per week:
26
Avg holding time:
4 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.14
Long Trades:
77 (44.00%)
Short Trades:
98 (56.00%)
Profit Factor:
0.89
Expected Payoff:
-0.22 EUR
Average Profit:
2.32 EUR
Average Loss:
-9.04 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
9 (-274.72 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-274.72 EUR (9)
Monthly growth:
-11.42%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
73.34 EUR
Maximal:
274.72 EUR (68.44%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
35.61% (274.72 EUR)
By Equity:
31.92% (246.21 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 159
EURNZD 16
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD -78
EURNZD 35
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD -9.3K
EURNZD 1.7K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +20.84 EUR
Worst trade: -47 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 9
Maximum consecutive losses: 9
Maximal consecutive profit: +37.28 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -274.72 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "BlueberryMarkets-Live02" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

BlueberryMarkets-Live02
1.47 × 51
Exness-MT5Real7
2.24 × 51
OctaFX-Real2
5.67 × 3
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2026.08.07 01:52
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.85% of days out of 117 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.08.06 11:49
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.08.04 07:46
Share of trading days is too low
2026.07.31 13:43
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.07.31 13:43
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.28 01:00
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.20 11:07
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.19 20:03
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.07.10 10:53
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 12 days. This comprises 13.04% of days out of the 92 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.10 10:53
80% of trades performed within 3 days. This comprises 3.26% of days out of the 92 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.10 10:53
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
SCALPDAY V3 S
30 USD per month
2%
0
0
USD
532
EUR
17
99%
175
77%
5%
0.89
-0.22
EUR
36%
1:500
Copy

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