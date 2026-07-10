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Wai Him Leung

VM23xx8214 20260622 0637

Wai Him Leung
Wai Him Leung

Wai Him Leung

I'm Him Leung, a trader targeting consistent monthly returns. For inquiries about my strategy or subscription details, please contact me directly. Investing involves risk; past performance is not indicative of future results.
0 reviews
Reliability
7 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 52%
VantageMarkets-Live 11
1:500
How to subscribe?
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  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
275
Profit Trades:
177 (64.36%)
Loss Trades:
98 (35.64%)
Best trade:
35.17 USD
Worst trade:
-13.53 USD
Gross Profit:
794.00 USD (504 456 pips)
Gross Loss:
-292.64 USD (266 609 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
6 (19.16 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
38.47 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.38
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
5.59%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
22
Avg holding time:
17 hours
Recovery Factor:
14.78
Long Trades:
143 (52.00%)
Short Trades:
132 (48.00%)
Profit Factor:
2.71
Expected Payoff:
1.82 USD
Average Profit:
4.49 USD
Average Loss:
-2.99 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-33.92 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-33.92 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
32.64%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
33.92 USD (2.33%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
2.51% (33.92 USD)
By Equity:
23.70% (331.61 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
SP500.r 97
SPI200.r 90
FRA40.r 88
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
SP500.r 164
SPI200.r 129
FRA40.r 208
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
SP500.r 75K
SPI200.r 52K
FRA40.r 110K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +35.17 USD
Worst trade: -14 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +19.16 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -33.92 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VantageMarkets-Live 11" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2026.07.10 10:53
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
VM23xx8214 20260622 0637
30 USD per month
52%
0
0
USD
1.4K
USD
7
100%
275
64%
100%
2.71
1.82
USD
24%
1:500
Copy

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