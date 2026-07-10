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Nicolas Beltran Roig

Nikotrader9

Nicolas Beltran Roig
Nicolas Beltran Roig

Nicolas Beltran Roig

0 reviews
142 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2023 -40%
Darwinex-Live
1:200
How to subscribe?
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  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
711
Profit Trades:
442 (62.16%)
Loss Trades:
269 (37.83%)
Best trade:
1 862.80 USD
Worst trade:
-10 381.16 USD
Gross Profit:
65 558.00 USD (350 336 pips)
Gross Loss:
-105 780.26 USD (365 371 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
20 (1 440.41 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
3 046.53 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.10
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
15.49%
Latest trade:
16 hours ago
Trades per week:
19
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
-0.94
Long Trades:
385 (54.15%)
Short Trades:
326 (45.85%)
Profit Factor:
0.62
Expected Payoff:
-56.57 USD
Average Profit:
148.32 USD
Average Loss:
-393.24 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
11 (-1 071.99 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-12 309.43 USD (7)
Monthly growth:
1.42%
Annual Forecast:
17.24%
Algo trading:
61%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
42 515.57 USD
Maximal:
42 818.76 USD (42.69%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
42.69% (42 818.42 USD)
By Equity:
18.45% (10 991.03 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD 163
XAUUSD 120
GDAXI 101
SP500 37
USDCHF 36
NI225 31
STOXX50E 31
XTIUSD 28
NDX 25
XNGUSD 21
AUDUSD 21
UK100 20
GBPCHF 19
GBPUSD 13
XAGUSD 12
SPA35 9
EURGBP 8
WS30 8
GBPJPY 7
USDJPY 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD -5K
XAUUSD -4.9K
GDAXI -2.5K
SP500 4K
USDCHF -7K
NI225 2.9K
STOXX50E -4.3K
XTIUSD -1.8K
NDX -1.7K
XNGUSD -5.4K
AUDUSD 339
UK100 -11K
GBPCHF -883
GBPUSD -2.6K
XAGUSD -822
SPA35 -1.8K
EURGBP 170
WS30 -338
GBPJPY 2.2K
USDJPY -244
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD 7.4K
XAUUSD -60K
GDAXI 33K
SP500 6K
USDCHF -3.8K
NI225 1.1K
STOXX50E -2.1K
XTIUSD -953
NDX 15K
XNGUSD -235
AUDUSD -439
UK100 -1.6K
GBPCHF -2.8K
GBPUSD -454
XAGUSD -3.3K
SPA35 -1.2K
EURGBP 36
WS30 -344
GBPJPY 639
USDJPY -1.2K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +1 862.80 USD
Worst trade: -10 381 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 7
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 440.41 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 071.99 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

AdmiralsGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
OxSecurities-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsEU-MT5
0.00 × 1
OneRoyal-Server
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 6
RoboForex-ECN
0.15 × 33
VTMarkets-Live
0.19 × 37
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
0.23 × 13
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.29 × 7
AmanaCapital-Live
0.63 × 875
Exness-MT5Real3
0.85 × 167
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.94 × 17
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
0.94 × 154
PrimeCodex-MT5
1.05 × 426
Darwinex-Live
1.09 × 4114
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
1.33 × 3
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
1.40 × 5
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.56 × 36
FPMarketsLLC-Live
1.57 × 42
SMCapitalMarkets-Live2
2.00 × 1
Ava-Real 1-MT5
2.33 × 6
HFMarketsGlobal-Live1
2.50 × 2
VantageFXInternational-Live
2.87 × 39
XMGlobal-MT5 2
2.94 × 35
26 more...
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Nikotrader9
30 USD per month
-40%
0
0
USD
60K
USD
142
61%
711
62%
100%
0.61
-56.57
USD
43%
1:200
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