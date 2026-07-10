The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

AdmiralsGroup-Live 0.00 × 1 OxSecurities-Live 0.00 × 1 Exness-MT5Real 0.00 × 3 ICMarketsEU-MT5 0.00 × 1 OneRoyal-Server 0.00 × 1 ICMarketsSC-MT5-2 0.00 × 6 RoboForex-ECN 0.15 × 33 VTMarkets-Live 0.19 × 37 CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4 0.23 × 13 ICMarketsSC-MT5-4 0.29 × 7 AmanaCapital-Live 0.63 × 875 Exness-MT5Real3 0.85 × 167 ForexTimeFXTM-Live01 0.94 × 17 Pepperstone-MT5-Live01 0.94 × 154 PrimeCodex-MT5 1.05 × 426 Darwinex-Live 1.09 × 4114 GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES 1.33 × 3 FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro 1.40 × 5 ICMarketsSC-MT5 1.56 × 36 FPMarketsLLC-Live 1.57 × 42 SMCapitalMarkets-Live2 2.00 × 1 Ava-Real 1-MT5 2.33 × 6 HFMarketsGlobal-Live1 2.50 × 2 VantageFXInternational-Live 2.87 × 39 XMGlobal-MT5 2 2.94 × 35 26 more... To see trades in realtime, please log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor