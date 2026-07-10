- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
711
Profit Trades:
442 (62.16%)
Loss Trades:
269 (37.83%)
Best trade:
1 862.80 USD
Worst trade:
-10 381.16 USD
Gross Profit:
65 558.00 USD (350 336 pips)
Gross Loss:
-105 780.26 USD (365 371 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
20 (1 440.41 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
3 046.53 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.10
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
15.49%
Latest trade:
16 hours ago
Trades per week:
19
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
-0.94
Long Trades:
385 (54.15%)
Short Trades:
326 (45.85%)
Profit Factor:
0.62
Expected Payoff:
-56.57 USD
Average Profit:
148.32 USD
Average Loss:
-393.24 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
11 (-1 071.99 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-12 309.43 USD (7)
Monthly growth:
1.42%
Annual Forecast:
17.24%
Algo trading:
61%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
42 515.57 USD
Maximal:
42 818.76 USD (42.69%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
42.69% (42 818.42 USD)
By Equity:
18.45% (10 991.03 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|163
|XAUUSD
|120
|GDAXI
|101
|SP500
|37
|USDCHF
|36
|NI225
|31
|STOXX50E
|31
|XTIUSD
|28
|NDX
|25
|XNGUSD
|21
|AUDUSD
|21
|UK100
|20
|GBPCHF
|19
|GBPUSD
|13
|XAGUSD
|12
|SPA35
|9
|EURGBP
|8
|WS30
|8
|GBPJPY
|7
|USDJPY
|1
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD
|-5K
|XAUUSD
|-4.9K
|GDAXI
|-2.5K
|SP500
|4K
|USDCHF
|-7K
|NI225
|2.9K
|STOXX50E
|-4.3K
|XTIUSD
|-1.8K
|NDX
|-1.7K
|XNGUSD
|-5.4K
|AUDUSD
|339
|UK100
|-11K
|GBPCHF
|-883
|GBPUSD
|-2.6K
|XAGUSD
|-822
|SPA35
|-1.8K
|EURGBP
|170
|WS30
|-338
|GBPJPY
|2.2K
|USDJPY
|-244
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD
|7.4K
|XAUUSD
|-60K
|GDAXI
|33K
|SP500
|6K
|USDCHF
|-3.8K
|NI225
|1.1K
|STOXX50E
|-2.1K
|XTIUSD
|-953
|NDX
|15K
|XNGUSD
|-235
|AUDUSD
|-439
|UK100
|-1.6K
|GBPCHF
|-2.8K
|GBPUSD
|-454
|XAGUSD
|-3.3K
|SPA35
|-1.2K
|EURGBP
|36
|WS30
|-344
|GBPJPY
|639
|USDJPY
|-1.2K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +1 862.80 USD
Worst trade: -10 381 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 7
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 440.41 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 071.99 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
AdmiralsGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
OxSecurities-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
OneRoyal-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.00 × 6
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.15 × 33
|
VTMarkets-Live
|0.19 × 37
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|0.23 × 13
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.29 × 7
|
AmanaCapital-Live
|0.63 × 875
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.85 × 167
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|0.94 × 17
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|0.94 × 154
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|1.05 × 426
|
Darwinex-Live
|1.09 × 4114
|
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
|1.33 × 3
|
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
|1.40 × 5
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.56 × 36
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live
|1.57 × 42
|
SMCapitalMarkets-Live2
|2.00 × 1
|
Ava-Real 1-MT5
|2.33 × 6
|
HFMarketsGlobal-Live1
|2.50 × 2
|
VantageFXInternational-Live
|2.87 × 39
|
XMGlobal-MT5 2
|2.94 × 35
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
-40%
0
0
USD
USD
60K
USD
USD
142
61%
711
62%
100%
0.61
-56.57
USD
USD
43%
1:200