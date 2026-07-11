- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
594
Profit Trades:
393 (66.16%)
Loss Trades:
201 (33.84%)
Best trade:
251.80 USD
Worst trade:
-37.67 USD
Gross Profit:
2 131.53 USD (57 448 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 055.54 USD (68 758 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
18 (49.84 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
442.85 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.11
Trading activity:
49.81%
Max deposit load:
4.64%
Latest trade:
15 days ago
Trades per week:
0
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
3.61
Long Trades:
317 (53.37%)
Short Trades:
277 (46.63%)
Profit Factor:
2.02
Expected Payoff:
1.81 USD
Average Profit:
5.42 USD
Average Loss:
-5.25 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
11 (-297.80 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-297.80 USD (11)
Monthly growth:
0.59%
Annual Forecast:
7.29%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
202.81 USD
Maximal:
297.80 USD (2.09%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
2.09% (297.80 USD)
By Equity:
0.58% (88.04 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|594
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDCAD
|1.1K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDCAD
|-11K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +251.80 USD
Worst trade: -38 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 11
Maximal consecutive profit: +49.84 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -297.80 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Elev8-Real10" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
OctaFX-Real8
|0.00 × 1
|
FPMarkets-Live2
|0.00 × 5
|
KohleCapitalMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 5
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|0.00 × 5
|
EagleFX-Live
|0.00 × 10
|
VantageInternational-Live 10
|0.00 × 3
|
RoboForex-ECN-2
|0.08 × 12
|
IronFXBM-Real1
|11.50 × 4
This EA for all pair
Slowly but get profit average $300-$500 per month
Minimum balance $2500 standard account
DM for buy EA on TELEGRAM @TukangMining
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
8%
0
0
USD
USD
15K
USD
USD
17
100%
594
66%
50%
2.01
1.81
USD
USD
2%
1:30