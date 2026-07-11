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Signals / MetaTrader 4 / HCK EA Slowly
Tedi Andriansah

HCK EA Slowly

Tedi Andriansah
Tedi Andriansah

Tedi Andriansah

I am an Expert Advisor program maker.
0 reviews
Reliability
17 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 8%
Elev8-Real10
1:30
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
594
Profit Trades:
393 (66.16%)
Loss Trades:
201 (33.84%)
Best trade:
251.80 USD
Worst trade:
-37.67 USD
Gross Profit:
2 131.53 USD (57 448 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 055.54 USD (68 758 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
18 (49.84 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
442.85 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.11
Trading activity:
49.81%
Max deposit load:
4.64%
Latest trade:
15 days ago
Trades per week:
0
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
3.61
Long Trades:
317 (53.37%)
Short Trades:
277 (46.63%)
Profit Factor:
2.02
Expected Payoff:
1.81 USD
Average Profit:
5.42 USD
Average Loss:
-5.25 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
11 (-297.80 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-297.80 USD (11)
Monthly growth:
0.59%
Annual Forecast:
7.29%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
202.81 USD
Maximal:
297.80 USD (2.09%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
2.09% (297.80 USD)
By Equity:
0.58% (88.04 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
AUDCAD 594
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDCAD 1.1K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDCAD -11K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +251.80 USD
Worst trade: -38 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 11
Maximal consecutive profit: +49.84 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -297.80 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Elev8-Real10" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

OctaFX-Real8
0.00 × 1
FPMarkets-Live2
0.00 × 5
KohleCapitalMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 5
ICMarketsSC-Live33
0.00 × 5
EagleFX-Live
0.00 × 10
VantageInternational-Live 10
0.00 × 3
RoboForex-ECN-2
0.08 × 12
IronFXBM-Real1
11.50 × 4
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register

This EA for all pair

Slowly but get profit average $300-$500 per month

Minimum balance $2500 standard account


DM for buy EA on TELEGRAM @TukangMining

No reviews
2026.08.03 10:41
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2026.07.30 08:16
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.07.11 05:05
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.07.11 05:05
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.11 05:05
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.07.10 07:51
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.07.10 07:51
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.10 07:51
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
HCK EA Slowly
30 USD per month
8%
0
0
USD
15K
USD
17
100%
594
66%
50%
2.01
1.81
USD
2%
1:30
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.