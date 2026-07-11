The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Elev8-Real10" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

OctaFX-Real8 0.00 × 1 FPMarkets-Live2 0.00 × 5 KohleCapitalMarkets-Live 0.00 × 1 ICMarketsSC-Live25 0.00 × 5 ICMarketsSC-Live33 0.00 × 5 EagleFX-Live 0.00 × 10 VantageInternational-Live 10 0.00 × 3 RoboForex-ECN-2 0.08 × 12 IronFXBM-Real1 11.50 × 4 log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor