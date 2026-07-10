- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
83
Profit Trades:
41 (49.39%)
Loss Trades:
42 (50.60%)
Best trade:
61.48 USD
Worst trade:
-12.77 USD
Gross Profit:
272.72 USD (10 924 pips)
Gross Loss:
-392.84 USD (13 830 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
7 (33.98 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
63.95 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.06
Trading activity:
13.42%
Max deposit load:
44.22%
Latest trade:
21 hours ago
Trades per week:
11
Avg holding time:
4 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.53
Long Trades:
35 (42.17%)
Short Trades:
48 (57.83%)
Profit Factor:
0.69
Expected Payoff:
-1.45 USD
Average Profit:
6.65 USD
Average Loss:
-9.35 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-41.03 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-41.03 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
-2.47%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
213.15 USD
Maximal:
227.96 USD (22.47%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
20.91% (227.91 USD)
By Equity:
1.00% (10.49 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD.pa
|42
|USDCAD.pa
|6
|EURAUD.pa
|5
|USOIL.sa
|5
|EURUSD.pa
|4
|EURNZD.pa
|4
|AUDNZD.pa
|4
|CADJPY.pa
|3
|XAGUSD.pa
|2
|AUDUSD.pa
|2
|AUDCAD.pa
|2
|GBPAUD.pa
|2
|GBPUSD.pa
|1
|EURGBP.pa
|1
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD.pa
|31
|USDCAD.pa
|22
|EURAUD.pa
|-28
|USOIL.sa
|-42
|EURUSD.pa
|-22
|EURNZD.pa
|-9
|AUDNZD.pa
|-25
|CADJPY.pa
|-37
|XAGUSD.pa
|-2
|AUDUSD.pa
|-1
|AUDCAD.pa
|-26
|GBPAUD.pa
|30
|GBPUSD.pa
|-11
|EURGBP.pa
|-1
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD.pa
|-639
|USDCAD.pa
|122
|EURAUD.pa
|-155
|USOIL.sa
|-1.6K
|EURUSD.pa
|-117
|EURNZD.pa
|-119
|AUDNZD.pa
|-121
|CADJPY.pa
|-333
|XAGUSD.pa
|-41
|AUDUSD.pa
|3
|AUDCAD.pa
|-49
|GBPAUD.pa
|227
|GBPUSD.pa
|-83
|EURGBP.pa
|2
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +61.48 USD
Worst trade: -13 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +33.98 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -41.03 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Axi-US51-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
Risk: 1%
Risk-to-reward ratio: Over 3%
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
-12%
0
0
USD
USD
1.1K
USD
USD
6
0%
83
49%
13%
0.69
-1.45
USD
USD
21%
1:100