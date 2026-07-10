- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
158
Profit Trades:
116 (73.41%)
Loss Trades:
42 (26.58%)
Best trade:
77.03 EUR
Worst trade:
-83.08 EUR
Gross Profit:
1 198.68 EUR (203 072 pips)
Gross Loss:
-538.95 EUR (19 422 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
12 (203.64 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
203.64 EUR (12)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.24
Trading activity:
22.81%
Max deposit load:
24.39%
Latest trade:
12 hours ago
Trades per week:
30
Avg holding time:
51 minutes
Recovery Factor:
5.98
Long Trades:
70 (44.30%)
Short Trades:
88 (55.70%)
Profit Factor:
2.22
Expected Payoff:
4.18 EUR
Average Profit:
10.33 EUR
Average Loss:
-12.83 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-81.45 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-110.34 EUR (3)
Monthly growth:
25.56%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 EUR
Maximal:
110.34 EUR (4.47%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
3.90% (81.45 EUR)
By Equity:
6.27% (127.78 EUR)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|149
|BTCUSD
|9
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|707
|BTCUSD
|46
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|15K
|BTCUSD
|169K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +77.03 EUR
Worst trade: -83 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 12
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +203.64 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -81.45 EUR
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
FBS-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|0.00 × 5
|
Capital.ComBah-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ExnessKE-MT5Real9
|0.00 × 1
|
TriveEurope-Live2
|0.00 × 1
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
FPTradingLLC-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
EBCFinancialGroupKY-Live01
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.00 × 3
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|0.00 × 1
|
tegasFX-Main-UK
|0.00 × 1
|
UltimaMarkets-Live 1
|3.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|4.70 × 10
|
OxSecurities-Live
|4.80 × 5
|
Exness-MT5Real26
|5.00 × 6
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|5.18 × 11
|
WingoGroupLtdTestOnly-Trade
|7.00 × 1
|
TickmillUK-Live
|7.31 × 83
|
Top1Group-Live
|7.67 × 24
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|10.39 × 162
|
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|11.51 × 35
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|13.67 × 6
|
VantageInternational-Live 13
|15.05 × 20
|
HFMarketsGlobal-Live20
|16.50 × 2
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
26%
0
0
USD
USD
6.3K
EUR
EUR
5
100%
158
73%
23%
2.22
4.18
EUR
EUR
6%
1:500