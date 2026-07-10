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Vladimir Nazin

Smart Capital Signal

Vladimir Nazin
Vladimir Nazin

Vladimir Nazin

1 comment
0 reviews
Reliability
5 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 26%
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
158
Profit Trades:
116 (73.41%)
Loss Trades:
42 (26.58%)
Best trade:
77.03 EUR
Worst trade:
-83.08 EUR
Gross Profit:
1 198.68 EUR (203 072 pips)
Gross Loss:
-538.95 EUR (19 422 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
12 (203.64 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
203.64 EUR (12)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.24
Trading activity:
22.81%
Max deposit load:
24.39%
Latest trade:
12 hours ago
Trades per week:
30
Avg holding time:
51 minutes
Recovery Factor:
5.98
Long Trades:
70 (44.30%)
Short Trades:
88 (55.70%)
Profit Factor:
2.22
Expected Payoff:
4.18 EUR
Average Profit:
10.33 EUR
Average Loss:
-12.83 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-81.45 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-110.34 EUR (3)
Monthly growth:
25.56%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 EUR
Maximal:
110.34 EUR (4.47%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
3.90% (81.45 EUR)
By Equity:
6.27% (127.78 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 149
BTCUSD 9
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 707
BTCUSD 46
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 15K
BTCUSD 169K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +77.03 EUR
Worst trade: -83 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 12
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +203.64 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -81.45 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

FBS-Real
0.00 × 1
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 5
Capital.ComBah-Live
0.00 × 1
ExnessKE-MT5Real9
0.00 × 1
TriveEurope-Live2
0.00 × 1
FPMarketsLLC-Live
0.00 × 1
FPTradingLLC-Live
0.00 × 1
EBCFinancialGroupKY-Live01
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real3
0.00 × 3
FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
0.00 × 1
tegasFX-Main-UK
0.00 × 1
UltimaMarkets-Live 1
3.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5
4.70 × 10
OxSecurities-Live
4.80 × 5
Exness-MT5Real26
5.00 × 6
Exness-MT5Real5
5.18 × 11
WingoGroupLtdTestOnly-Trade
7.00 × 1
TickmillUK-Live
7.31 × 83
Top1Group-Live
7.67 × 24
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
10.39 × 162
FxPro-MT5 Live02
11.51 × 35
Exness-MT5Real10
13.67 × 6
VantageInternational-Live 13
15.05 × 20
HFMarketsGlobal-Live20
16.50 × 2
16 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2026.07.14 19:45
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.07.10 12:55
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.07.10 07:51
Low trading activity - only 4 trades detected in the last month
2026.07.10 07:51
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.10 07:51
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Smart Capital Signal
30 USD per month
26%
0
0
USD
6.3K
EUR
5
100%
158
73%
23%
2.22
4.18
EUR
6%
1:500
Copy

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