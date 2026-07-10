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Trinh Van Sang

WolvesVN HUNTER 100K

Trinh Van Sang
Trinh Van Sang

Trinh Van Sang

0 reviews
Reliability
58 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 300 USD per month
growth since 2025 58%
InterStellarFinancial-Live2
1:500
How to subscribe?
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  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
745
Profit Trades:
519 (69.66%)
Loss Trades:
226 (30.34%)
Best trade:
4 867.20 USD
Worst trade:
-1 036.80 USD
Gross Profit:
97 096.68 USD (259 224 pips)
Gross Loss:
-47 587.93 USD (193 557 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
19 (1 802.20 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
7 433.96 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.15
Trading activity:
0.03%
Max deposit load:
1.64%
Latest trade:
3 days ago
Trades per week:
12
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
9.04
Long Trades:
300 (40.27%)
Short Trades:
445 (59.73%)
Profit Factor:
2.04
Expected Payoff:
66.45 USD
Average Profit:
187.08 USD
Average Loss:
-210.57 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-5 445.60 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-5 445.60 USD (7)
Monthly growth:
1.84%
Annual Forecast:
22.34%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
11.60 USD
Maximal:
5 474.14 USD (3.94%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
4.76% (5 445.60 USD)
By Equity:
1.40% (1 424.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 745
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 50K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 66K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +4 867.20 USD
Worst trade: -1 037 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 7
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 802.20 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -5 445.60 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "InterStellarFinancial-Live2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2026.08.03 16:41
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.14 11:57
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
WolvesVN HUNTER 100K
300 USD per month
58%
0
0
USD
102K
USD
58
100%
745
69%
0%
2.04
66.45
USD
5%
1:500
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