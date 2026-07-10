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Zhu He Li

GoldBull RamBoByBit

Zhu He Li
Zhu He Li

Zhu He Li

爱好交易，有10 年成功经验。经验丰富的交易专家，专注于为跟单用户创造稳健收益。
1 comment
0 reviews
Reliability
8 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 50 USD per month
growth since 2026 52%
Bybit-Live
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
89
Profit Trades:
72 (80.89%)
Loss Trades:
17 (19.10%)
Best trade:
45.63 UST
Worst trade:
-89.44 UST
Gross Profit:
591.22 UST (55 046 pips)
Gross Loss:
-333.41 UST (29 723 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
16 (83.03 UST)
Maximal consecutive profit:
236.51 UST (13)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.22
Trading activity:
16.61%
Max deposit load:
20.09%
Latest trade:
14 hours ago
Trades per week:
26
Avg holding time:
5 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.07
Long Trades:
22 (24.72%)
Short Trades:
67 (75.28%)
Profit Factor:
1.77
Expected Payoff:
2.90 UST
Average Profit:
8.21 UST
Average Loss:
-19.61 UST
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-234.35 UST)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-234.35 UST (6)
Monthly growth:
-11.07%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
13.00 UST
Maximal:
240.73 UST (24.86%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
24.86% (240.73 UST)
By Equity:
24.89% (186.78 UST)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD+ 89
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD+ 258
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD+ 25K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +45.63 UST
Worst trade: -89 UST
Maximum consecutive wins: 13
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +83.03 UST
Maximal consecutive loss: -234.35 UST

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Bybit-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

GoldBull RamBoByBit 567647915
No reviews
2026.07.22 01:57
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.17 09:25
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.07.13 17:45
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.07.10 12:55
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.07.10 12:55
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.10 04:49
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.10 04:49
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
GoldBull RamBoByBit
50 USD per month
52%
0
0
USD
758
UST
8
0%
89
80%
17%
1.77
2.90
UST
25%
1:500
Copy

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