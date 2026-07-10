- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
89
Profit Trades:
72 (80.89%)
Loss Trades:
17 (19.10%)
Best trade:
45.63 UST
Worst trade:
-89.44 UST
Gross Profit:
591.22 UST (55 046 pips)
Gross Loss:
-333.41 UST (29 723 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
16 (83.03 UST)
Maximal consecutive profit:
236.51 UST (13)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.22
Trading activity:
16.61%
Max deposit load:
20.09%
Latest trade:
14 hours ago
Trades per week:
26
Avg holding time:
5 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.07
Long Trades:
22 (24.72%)
Short Trades:
67 (75.28%)
Profit Factor:
1.77
Expected Payoff:
2.90 UST
Average Profit:
8.21 UST
Average Loss:
-19.61 UST
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-234.35 UST)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-234.35 UST (6)
Monthly growth:
-11.07%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
13.00 UST
Maximal:
240.73 UST (24.86%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
24.86% (240.73 UST)
By Equity:
24.89% (186.78 UST)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD+
|89
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD+
|258
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD+
|25K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +45.63 UST
Worst trade: -89 UST
Maximum consecutive wins: 13
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +83.03 UST
Maximal consecutive loss: -234.35 UST
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Bybit-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
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GoldBull RamBoByBit 567647915
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
50 USD per month
52%
0
0
USD
USD
758
UST
UST
8
0%
89
80%
17%
1.77
2.90
UST
UST
25%
1:500