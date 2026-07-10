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Lee Gyeongsu

FOX9 17

Lee Gyeongsu
Lee Gyeongsu

Lee Gyeongsu

난 최고다.
0 reviews
Reliability
4 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 300 USD per month
growth since 2026 12%
VantageMarkets-Live 13
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
261
Profit Trades:
149 (57.08%)
Loss Trades:
112 (42.91%)
Best trade:
2 396.13 USD
Worst trade:
-1 625.42 USD
Gross Profit:
10 460.41 USD (6 376 048 pips)
Gross Loss:
-9 262.94 USD (6 490 453 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
7 (375.51 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
2 396.13 USD (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.03
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
6.61%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
68
Avg holding time:
17 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.46
Long Trades:
133 (50.96%)
Short Trades:
128 (49.04%)
Profit Factor:
1.13
Expected Payoff:
4.59 USD
Average Profit:
70.20 USD
Average Loss:
-82.70 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-606.89 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 840.95 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
12.14%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
2 603.31 USD (19.64%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
21.00% (2 603.31 USD)
By Equity:
24.94% (2 578.25 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
BTCUSD 261
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
BTCUSD 1.2K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
BTCUSD -114K
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +2 396.13 USD
Worst trade: -1 625 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 1
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +375.51 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -606.89 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VantageMarkets-Live 13" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

gooooooooooooood
No reviews
2026.07.14 01:51
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.07.14 01:51
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.11 16:13
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.07.10 08:51
Share of trading days is too low
2026.07.10 08:51
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.07.10 04:49
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.10 04:49
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.10 04:49
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.07.10 04:49
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.10 04:49
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
FOX9 17
300 USD per month
12%
0
0
USD
11K
USD
4
100%
261
57%
100%
1.12
4.59
USD
25%
1:500
Copy

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