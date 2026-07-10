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Jing Ying Suo

TrendCore EA

Jing Ying Suo
Jing Ying Suo

Jing Ying Suo

0 reviews
7 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 -21%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-6
1:400
How to subscribe?
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  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
30
Profit Trades:
17 (56.66%)
Loss Trades:
13 (43.33%)
Best trade:
24.75 USD
Worst trade:
-76.10 USD
Gross Profit:
144.31 USD (7 591 pips)
Gross Loss:
-265.82 USD (9 035 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
10 (84.87 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
84.87 USD (10)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.17
Trading activity:
1.42%
Max deposit load:
89.45%
Latest trade:
3 days ago
Trades per week:
1
Avg holding time:
16 minutes
Recovery Factor:
-0.55
Long Trades:
11 (36.67%)
Short Trades:
19 (63.33%)
Profit Factor:
0.54
Expected Payoff:
-4.05 USD
Average Profit:
8.49 USD
Average Loss:
-20.45 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-70.97 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-142.24 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
-27.46%
Algo trading:
63%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
142.09 USD
Maximal:
222.79 USD (50.18%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
38.67% (221.74 USD)
By Equity:
12.34% (52.80 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD -122
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD -1.4K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +24.75 USD
Worst trade: -76 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 10
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +84.87 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -70.97 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-6" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

RoboForex-Pro
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real39
0.00 × 1
FPTradingLLC-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real3
0.17 × 6
RoboForex-ECN
1.63 × 8
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
3.00 × 1
VantageMarkets-Live 19
4.70 × 20
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
6.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
7.42 × 162
Exness-MT5Real8
9.95 × 80
BlackBullMarkets-Live
10.44 × 18
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
10.52 × 108
ICMarketsSC-MT5-3
10.66 × 214
TickmillUK-Live
10.88 × 85
ICMarketsSC-MT5
12.00 × 1
Just2TradeSVG-MT5
13.00 × 2
FPMarkets-Live2
14.00 × 1
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
15.75 × 8
FusionMarkets-Live
15.84 × 241
Exness-MT5Real41
17.51 × 39
Exness-MT5Real7
26.47 × 151
Exness-MT5Real5
28.87 × 79
DooTechnology-Live
29.20 × 2061
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register

TrendCore EA – XAUUSD Trend Following

Core Idea: Only trade the strongest part of the trend. No reversal, no ranging, no guessing.

Logic: M15 confirms trend direction → M5 waits for pullback structure → Enter at optimal price → Adaptive exit based on market conditions.

Exit Philosophy: Small moves taken quickly. Big trends ridden to the end. Let the market decide how much to give.

Risk Control: Fixed risk per trade. Consecutive loss pause. Daily loss limit. Spread filter. Only active session trading.

Backtest (2019–2026, Every Tick): Annual return 50%+ | Max drawdown ~30% | Profitable across all market environments.

Live started [日期]. Free to follow.

Disclaimer: Past performance ≠ future results. Follow at your own risk.


No reviews
2026.08.05 15:57
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.08.05 14:57
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.28 15:05
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.07.22 11:03
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.07.20 09:14
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.03% of days out of 33 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.10 05:49
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.07.10 04:49
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.07.10 04:49
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.10 04:49
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
TrendCore EA
30 USD per month
-21%
0
0
USD
478
USD
7
63%
30
56%
1%
0.54
-4.05
USD
39%
1:400
Copy

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