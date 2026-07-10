TrendCore EA – XAUUSD Trend Following

Core Idea: Only trade the strongest part of the trend. No reversal, no ranging, no guessing.

Logic: M15 confirms trend direction → M5 waits for pullback structure → Enter at optimal price → Adaptive exit based on market conditions.

Exit Philosophy: Small moves taken quickly. Big trends ridden to the end. Let the market decide how much to give.

Risk Control: Fixed risk per trade. Consecutive loss pause. Daily loss limit. Spread filter. Only active session trading.

Backtest (2019–2026, Every Tick): Annual return 50%+ | Max drawdown ~30% | Profitable across all market environments.

Live started [日期]. Free to follow.

Disclaimer: Past performance ≠ future results. Follow at your own risk.



