- Growth
- Balance
Trading style has changed. Part of history is not included in statistics. How is the Growth in Signals Calculated?
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
256
Profit Trades:
161 (62.89%)
Loss Trades:
95 (37.11%)
Best trade:
73.47 USD
Worst trade:
-49.00 USD
Gross Profit:
1 920.65 USD (192 205 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 047.16 USD (104 101 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
13 (181.75 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
218.94 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.19
Trading activity:
16.02%
Max deposit load:
12.38%
Latest trade:
20 hours ago
Trades per week:
17
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
3.84
Long Trades:
103 (40.23%)
Short Trades:
153 (59.77%)
Profit Factor:
1.83
Expected Payoff:
3.41 USD
Average Profit:
11.93 USD
Average Loss:
-11.02 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
9 (-96.03 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-96.03 USD (9)
Monthly growth:
21.62%
Annual Forecast:
262.27%
Algo trading:
90%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
9.68 USD
Maximal:
227.28 USD (20.71%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
36.40% (227.28 USD)
By Equity:
7.24% (34.20 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD+
|256
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD+
|873
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD+
|88K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +73.47 USD
Worst trade: -49 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 9
Maximal consecutive profit: +181.75 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -96.03 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VantageMarkets-Live 5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
Intraday trading with stop loss and take profit. Work with multi timeframe analysis and execution
Work best on strong trending market.
Used Raw ecn account, with leverage maximum 1:500
Happy trading, stay patience.
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
294%
0
0
USD
USD
601
USD
USD
16
90%
256
62%
16%
1.83
3.41
USD
USD
36%
1:500