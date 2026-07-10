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I Gede Putra Yuliantara

GoldMiner

I Gede Putra Yuliantara
I Gede Putra Yuliantara

I Gede Putra Yuliantara

0 reviews
Reliability
16 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 294%
VantageMarkets-Live 5
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
Trading style has changed. Part of history is not included in statistics. How is the Growth in Signals Calculated?
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
256
Profit Trades:
161 (62.89%)
Loss Trades:
95 (37.11%)
Best trade:
73.47 USD
Worst trade:
-49.00 USD
Gross Profit:
1 920.65 USD (192 205 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 047.16 USD (104 101 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
13 (181.75 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
218.94 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.19
Trading activity:
16.02%
Max deposit load:
12.38%
Latest trade:
20 hours ago
Trades per week:
17
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
3.84
Long Trades:
103 (40.23%)
Short Trades:
153 (59.77%)
Profit Factor:
1.83
Expected Payoff:
3.41 USD
Average Profit:
11.93 USD
Average Loss:
-11.02 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
9 (-96.03 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-96.03 USD (9)
Monthly growth:
21.62%
Annual Forecast:
262.27%
Algo trading:
90%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
9.68 USD
Maximal:
227.28 USD (20.71%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
36.40% (227.28 USD)
By Equity:
7.24% (34.20 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD+ 256
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD+ 873
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD+ 88K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +73.47 USD
Worst trade: -49 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 9
Maximal consecutive profit: +181.75 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -96.03 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VantageMarkets-Live 5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Intraday trading with stop loss and take profit. Work with multi timeframe analysis and execution

Work best on strong trending market.

Used Raw ecn account, with leverage maximum 1:500

Happy trading, stay patience.

No reviews
2026.08.05 06:54
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.07.29 17:14
80% of growth achieved within 5 days. This comprises 4.95% of days out of 101 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.20 20:10
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.13 07:39
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.10 03:49
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.07.10 03:49
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.10 03:49
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.07.10 02:47
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.07.10 02:47
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.10 02:47
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
GoldMiner
30 USD per month
294%
0
0
USD
601
USD
16
90%
256
62%
16%
1.83
3.41
USD
36%
1:500
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