The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FusionMarkets-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Tickmill-Live 0.00 × 1 Exness-MT5Real7 0.00 × 1 Exness-MT5Real5 0.00 × 17 OxSecurities-Live 0.00 × 1 ICMarketsSC-MT5-3 0.00 × 1 FusionMarkets-Live 2.80 × 976 log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor