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Signals / MetaTrader 4 / ZECA SMART X EURUSD
Maria Pinheiro De Mir Freitas

ZECA SMART X EURUSD

Maria Pinheiro De Mir Freitas
Maria Pinheiro De Mir Freitas

Maria Pinheiro De Mir Freitas

0 reviews
Reliability
5 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 30%
CapitalPointTrading-Live29
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
82
Profit Trades:
60 (73.17%)
Loss Trades:
22 (26.83%)
Best trade:
2.79 USD
Worst trade:
-19.01 USD
Gross Profit:
77.33 USD (8 301 pips)
Gross Loss:
-47.52 USD (4 531 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
19 (27.31 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
27.31 USD (19)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.18
Trading activity:
95.37%
Max deposit load:
14.73%
Latest trade:
17 hours ago
Trades per week:
18
Avg holding time:
20 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.57
Long Trades:
46 (56.10%)
Short Trades:
36 (43.90%)
Profit Factor:
1.63
Expected Payoff:
0.36 USD
Average Profit:
1.29 USD
Average Loss:
-2.16 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-3.73 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-19.01 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
29.81%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
19.01 USD (13.41%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
13.41% (19.01 USD)
By Equity:
33.43% (47.38 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD 82
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD 30
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD 3.8K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +2.79 USD
Worst trade: -19 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 19
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +27.31 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -3.73 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "CapitalPointTrading-Live29" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Tickmill-Live10
0.00 × 1
GoMarkets-Real 10
1.25 × 8
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Operações totalmente automatizadas pelo EA "ZECA_SMART_X" no par EUR/USD.
No reviews
2026.08.05 18:58
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.08.05 17:58
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.08.05 15:57
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.08.05 14:57
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.08.05 12:56
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.08.05 11:56
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.20 08:12
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.07.13 08:39
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.07.10 01:47
Share of trading days is too low
2026.07.10 01:47
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.07.09 15:41
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.09 15:41
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.09 15:41
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.07.09 15:41
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.09 15:41
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
ZECA SMART X EURUSD
30 USD per month
30%
0
0
USD
130
USD
5
100%
82
73%
95%
1.62
0.36
USD
33%
1:500
Copy

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