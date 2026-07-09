- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
82
Profit Trades:
60 (73.17%)
Loss Trades:
22 (26.83%)
Best trade:
2.79 USD
Worst trade:
-19.01 USD
Gross Profit:
77.33 USD (8 301 pips)
Gross Loss:
-47.52 USD (4 531 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
19 (27.31 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
27.31 USD (19)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.18
Trading activity:
95.37%
Max deposit load:
14.73%
Latest trade:
17 hours ago
Trades per week:
18
Avg holding time:
20 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.57
Long Trades:
46 (56.10%)
Short Trades:
36 (43.90%)
Profit Factor:
1.63
Expected Payoff:
0.36 USD
Average Profit:
1.29 USD
Average Loss:
-2.16 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-3.73 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-19.01 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
29.81%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
19.01 USD (13.41%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
13.41% (19.01 USD)
By Equity:
33.43% (47.38 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|82
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD
|30
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD
|3.8K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +2.79 USD
Worst trade: -19 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 19
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +27.31 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -3.73 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "CapitalPointTrading-Live29" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
Operações totalmente automatizadas pelo EA "ZECA_SMART_X" no par EUR/USD.
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
30%
0
0
USD
USD
130
USD
USD
5
100%
82
73%
95%
1.62
0.36
USD
USD
33%
1:500