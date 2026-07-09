This signal demonstrates how I personally trade using signals from the DIVERGENCE BOMBER indicator.

Please note: I often miss trading signals when I'm asleep or busy with other important matters. But one way or another, this signal provides a fairly accurate picture of how the DIVERGENCE BOMBER system is actually capable of generating profits.

Simply put, if you want to showcase your personal trading results while trading with this manual system, this signal does a great job of demonstrating them!

The DIVERGENCE BOMBER system can be found here.