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Ihor Otkydach

DIVERGENCE BOMBER manual trading

Ihor Otkydach
Ihor Otkydach

Ihor Otkydach

4.1 (544)
🌀 My Telegram Channel: https://t.me/+UPIAnnNFlRBjZTc0
👉 My Personal Site: https://intradaysoft.com/
12 products 14 signals 2 comments
0 reviews
Reliability
7 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 40 USD per month
growth since 2026 18%
VantageMarkets-Live 14
1:500
How to subscribe?
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  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
118
Profit Trades:
91 (77.11%)
Loss Trades:
27 (22.88%)
Best trade:
16.75 USD
Worst trade:
-11.29 USD
Gross Profit:
260.83 USD (30 262 pips)
Gross Loss:
-108.13 USD (10 293 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
13 (25.91 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
29.83 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.36
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
10.30%
Latest trade:
20 hours ago
Trades per week:
17
Avg holding time:
4 days
Recovery Factor:
7.12
Long Trades:
51 (43.22%)
Short Trades:
67 (56.78%)
Profit Factor:
2.41
Expected Payoff:
1.29 USD
Average Profit:
2.87 USD
Average Loss:
-4.00 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-21.46 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-21.46 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
9.22%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.30 USD
Maximal:
21.46 USD (3.41%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
2.51% (14.27 USD)
By Equity:
16.96% (92.57 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURCAD+ 13
AUDCAD+ 12
GBPSGD+ 10
GBPUSD+ 9
GBPCHF+ 9
GBPCAD+ 9
GBPAUD+ 8
EURAUD+ 8
NZDCAD+ 8
AUDSGD+ 6
NZDUSD+ 6
GBPNZD+ 6
USDCAD+ 5
EURUSD+ 4
AUDUSD+ 3
EURSGD+ 2
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURCAD+ 13
AUDCAD+ 19
GBPSGD+ 13
GBPUSD+ 22
GBPCHF+ 14
GBPCAD+ 6
GBPAUD+ 16
EURAUD+ 15
NZDCAD+ 10
AUDSGD+ 11
NZDUSD+ 2
GBPNZD+ 5
USDCAD+ -2
EURUSD+ 4
AUDUSD+ 5
EURSGD+ 0
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURCAD+ 1K
AUDCAD+ 2.1K
GBPSGD+ 2.3K
GBPUSD+ 2K
GBPCHF+ 1.9K
GBPCAD+ 1.7K
GBPAUD+ 1.8K
EURAUD+ 1.8K
NZDCAD+ 1.4K
AUDSGD+ 1.3K
NZDUSD+ 306
GBPNZD+ 1.5K
USDCAD+ -146
EURUSD+ 534
AUDUSD+ 468
EURSGD+ 50
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +16.75 USD
Worst trade: -11 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +25.91 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -21.46 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VantageMarkets-Live 14" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

This signal demonstrates how I personally trade using signals from the DIVERGENCE BOMBER indicator.

Please note: I often miss trading signals when I'm asleep or busy with other important matters. But one way or another, this signal provides a fairly accurate picture of how the DIVERGENCE BOMBER system is actually capable of generating profits. 

Simply put, if you want to showcase your personal trading results while trading with this manual system, this signal does a great job of demonstrating them!

The DIVERGENCE BOMBER system can be found here.
No reviews
2026.07.09 14:39
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
DIVERGENCE BOMBER manual trading
40 USD per month
18%
0
0
USD
2.4K
USD
7
99%
118
77%
100%
2.41
1.29
USD
17%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.