- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURCAD+
|13
|AUDCAD+
|12
|GBPSGD+
|10
|GBPUSD+
|9
|GBPCHF+
|9
|GBPCAD+
|9
|GBPAUD+
|8
|EURAUD+
|8
|NZDCAD+
|8
|AUDSGD+
|6
|NZDUSD+
|6
|GBPNZD+
|6
|USDCAD+
|5
|EURUSD+
|4
|AUDUSD+
|3
|EURSGD+
|2
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURCAD+
|13
|AUDCAD+
|19
|GBPSGD+
|13
|GBPUSD+
|22
|GBPCHF+
|14
|GBPCAD+
|6
|GBPAUD+
|16
|EURAUD+
|15
|NZDCAD+
|10
|AUDSGD+
|11
|NZDUSD+
|2
|GBPNZD+
|5
|USDCAD+
|-2
|EURUSD+
|4
|AUDUSD+
|5
|EURSGD+
|0
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURCAD+
|1K
|AUDCAD+
|2.1K
|GBPSGD+
|2.3K
|GBPUSD+
|2K
|GBPCHF+
|1.9K
|GBPCAD+
|1.7K
|GBPAUD+
|1.8K
|EURAUD+
|1.8K
|NZDCAD+
|1.4K
|AUDSGD+
|1.3K
|NZDUSD+
|306
|GBPNZD+
|1.5K
|USDCAD+
|-146
|EURUSD+
|534
|AUDUSD+
|468
|EURSGD+
|50
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VantageMarkets-Live 14" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
This signal demonstrates how I personally trade using signals from the DIVERGENCE BOMBER indicator.
Please note: I often miss trading signals when I'm asleep or busy with other important matters. But one way or another, this signal provides a fairly accurate picture of how the DIVERGENCE BOMBER system is actually capable of generating profits.
Simply put, if you want to showcase your personal trading results while trading with this manual system, this signal does a great job of demonstrating them!
USD
USD
USD