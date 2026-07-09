- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
262
Profit Trades:
134 (51.14%)
Loss Trades:
128 (48.85%)
Best trade:
50.81 USD
Worst trade:
-102.33 USD
Gross Profit:
5 399.68 USD (544 129 pips)
Gross Loss:
-4 325.35 USD (427 840 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
7 (284.82 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
284.82 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.10
Trading activity:
63.24%
Max deposit load:
5.15%
Latest trade:
18 hours ago
Trades per week:
16
Avg holding time:
9 hours
Recovery Factor:
2.07
Long Trades:
125 (47.71%)
Short Trades:
137 (52.29%)
Profit Factor:
1.25
Expected Payoff:
4.10 USD
Average Profit:
40.30 USD
Average Loss:
-33.79 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
10 (-374.41 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-398.83 USD (9)
Monthly growth:
6.54%
Annual Forecast:
79.38%
Algo trading:
68%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
345.45 USD
Maximal:
518.44 USD (15.59%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
15.59% (518.44 USD)
By Equity:
1.21% (48.07 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|262
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|1.1K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|116K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
|
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
|
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +50.81 USD
Worst trade: -102 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 9
Maximal consecutive profit: +284.82 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -374.41 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
CapitalPointTrading-Live29
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeNation-LiveBravo
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-Prime
|0.00 × 3
|
AGMGroupLtd-Real
|0.00 × 4
|
FXDD-MT4 Live Server 2
|0.00 × 1
|
Darwinex-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
SucdenFinancial-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
GO4X-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
|0.00 × 3
|
SVSFX-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Deltastock-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Hadwins-Global Trader
|0.00 × 2
|
MTrading-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
FXOpen-Real1
|0.00 × 2
|
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
|0.00 × 1
|
ADSS-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 1
|
SFM-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real33
|0.00 × 2
|
AIGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|0.00 × 3
|
MGK-MAIN
|0.00 × 5
|
Exness-Real29
|0.00 × 2
|
VantageMarkets-Live 22
|0.00 × 1
Blue Blood in MQL5
breakout no martingle, no averaging just follow the trend
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
36%
0
0
USD
USD
4.1K
USD
USD
23
68%
262
51%
63%
1.24
4.10
USD
USD
16%
1:50