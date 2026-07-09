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R Kemal Pradana

Blue Blood

R Kemal Pradana
R Kemal Pradana

R Kemal Pradana

1 topic 2 comments
0 reviews
Reliability
23 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 36%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:50
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
262
Profit Trades:
134 (51.14%)
Loss Trades:
128 (48.85%)
Best trade:
50.81 USD
Worst trade:
-102.33 USD
Gross Profit:
5 399.68 USD (544 129 pips)
Gross Loss:
-4 325.35 USD (427 840 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
7 (284.82 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
284.82 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.10
Trading activity:
63.24%
Max deposit load:
5.15%
Latest trade:
18 hours ago
Trades per week:
16
Avg holding time:
9 hours
Recovery Factor:
2.07
Long Trades:
125 (47.71%)
Short Trades:
137 (52.29%)
Profit Factor:
1.25
Expected Payoff:
4.10 USD
Average Profit:
40.30 USD
Average Loss:
-33.79 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
10 (-374.41 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-398.83 USD (9)
Monthly growth:
6.54%
Annual Forecast:
79.38%
Algo trading:
68%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
345.45 USD
Maximal:
518.44 USD (15.59%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
15.59% (518.44 USD)
By Equity:
1.21% (48.07 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 262
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 1.1K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 116K
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +50.81 USD
Worst trade: -102 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 9
Maximal consecutive profit: +284.82 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -374.41 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

CapitalPointTrading-Live29
0.00 × 1
TradeNation-LiveBravo
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-Prime
0.00 × 3
AGMGroupLtd-Real
0.00 × 4
FXDD-MT4 Live Server 2
0.00 × 1
Darwinex-Live
0.00 × 1
SucdenFinancial-Live
0.00 × 4
GO4X-Live
0.00 × 1
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
0.00 × 3
SVSFX-Live
0.00 × 1
Deltastock-Live
0.00 × 1
Hadwins-Global Trader
0.00 × 2
MTrading-Live
0.00 × 1
FXOpen-Real1
0.00 × 2
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
0.00 × 1
ADSS-Demo
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
SFM-Demo
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real33
0.00 × 2
AIGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.00 × 3
MGK-MAIN
0.00 × 5
Exness-Real29
0.00 × 2
VantageMarkets-Live 22
0.00 × 1
209 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register

Blue Blood in MQL5

breakout no martingle, no averaging just follow the trend

No reviews
2026.07.10 06:51
80% of growth achieved within 5 days. This comprises 3.85% of days out of 130 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Blue Blood
30 USD per month
36%
0
0
USD
4.1K
USD
23
68%
262
51%
63%
1.24
4.10
USD
16%
1:50
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