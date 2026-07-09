The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

CapitalPointTrading-Live29 0.00 × 1 TradeNation-LiveBravo 0.00 × 1 RoboForex-Prime 0.00 × 3 AGMGroupLtd-Real 0.00 × 4 FXDD-MT4 Live Server 2 0.00 × 1 Darwinex-Live 0.00 × 1 SucdenFinancial-Live 0.00 × 4 GO4X-Live 0.00 × 1 CoreLiquidity-Real 1 0.00 × 3 SVSFX-Live 0.00 × 1 Deltastock-Live 0.00 × 1 Hadwins-Global Trader 0.00 × 2 MTrading-Live 0.00 × 1 FXOpen-Real1 0.00 × 2 FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server 0.00 × 1 ADSS-Demo 0.00 × 1 ICMarketsSC-Live25 0.00 × 1 SFM-Demo 0.00 × 1 Exness-Real33 0.00 × 2 AIGroup-Live 0.00 × 1 Pepperstone-Demo01 0.00 × 2 ICMarketsSC-Live09 0.00 × 3 MGK-MAIN 0.00 × 5 Exness-Real29 0.00 × 2 VantageMarkets-Live 22 0.00 × 1 209 more... To see trades in realtime, please log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor