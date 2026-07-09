- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
74
Profit Trades:
32 (43.24%)
Loss Trades:
42 (56.76%)
Best trade:
71.60 USD
Worst trade:
-63.96 USD
Gross Profit:
1 328.93 USD (67 246 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 770.37 USD (87 184 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
4 (163.52 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
163.52 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.14
Trading activity:
55.61%
Max deposit load:
2.10%
Latest trade:
18 hours ago
Trades per week:
23
Avg holding time:
5 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.79
Long Trades:
44 (59.46%)
Short Trades:
30 (40.54%)
Profit Factor:
0.75
Expected Payoff:
-5.97 USD
Average Profit:
41.53 USD
Average Loss:
-42.15 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-253.46 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-253.46 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
-4.41%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
521.12 USD
Maximal:
561.20 USD (5.59%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
5.59% (561.20 USD)
By Equity:
0.61% (60.04 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|74
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|-441
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|-20K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +71.60 USD
Worst trade: -64 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +163.52 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -253.46 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
CapitalPointTrading-Live29
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeNation-LiveBravo
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-Prime
|0.00 × 3
|
AGMGroupLtd-Real
|0.00 × 4
|
FXDD-MT4 Live Server 2
|0.00 × 1
|
Darwinex-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
SucdenFinancial-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
GO4X-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
|0.00 × 3
|
SVSFX-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Deltastock-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Hadwins-Global Trader
|0.00 × 2
|
MTrading-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
FXOpen-Real1
|0.00 × 2
|
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
|0.00 × 1
|
ADSS-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 1
|
SFM-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real33
|0.00 × 2
|
AIGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|0.00 × 3
|
MGK-MAIN
|0.00 × 5
|
Exness-Real29
|0.00 × 2
|
VantageMarkets-Live 22
|0.00 × 1
Maxcuan
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
-4%
0
0
USD
USD
9.6K
USD
USD
4
0%
74
43%
56%
0.75
-5.97
USD
USD
6%
1:50